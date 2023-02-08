Weekly Recipe: Adobo Sticky Chicken Wings By Chef Diana Manalang

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | February 8, 2023 | Food & Drink
The Super Bowl is right around the corner, and you know what that means—time for chicken wings!
A time-honored tradition of sporting events, backyard barbecues and any old weekend, chicken wings are one of the world’s premiere finger foods good for any occasion, because you can dress them up however you wish.
While it’s tempting to go out and get some wings from your favorite neighborhood spot, Filipino-American chef Diana Manalang wants you to know, the perfect wing is achievable in your very own home. To prove it, she’s sharing her fail-safe, crowd-pleasing Adobo Sticky Wings recipe below.
As owner of Little Chef, Little Café in New York City, chef Manalang brings healthy and delicious salads, soups, bowls, toasts, smoothies, pastries and snacks to her customers. Her take on wings is as ooey-gooey fun and hearty as any you’ll get at a top-tier wing restaurant, but she puts a slightly healthier twist on the preparation.
“I love wings!” chef Manalang says. “I like to make my mild version of adobo sticky wings for the Super Bowl, because it is a different flavor from classic wings and the sauce is so versatile. It can be used for dipping or drizzling onto other snacks, and it's not so much of a guilty snack since these wings are baked instead of fried!”
This recipe serves two to four hungry sports fans or wing lovers, and it doesn’t need to be the day of a big game to make these wings a touchdown. Be the MVP of your next party with this Adobo sticky wings recipe, below.
Ingredients:
Adobo Rub
Adobo Sauce
Directions:
Adobo Sauce
To Serve
Photography by: MST Creative PR