Weekly Recipe: Adobo Sticky Chicken Wings By Chef Diana Manalang

The Super Bowl is right around the corner, and you know what that means—time for chicken wings!

A time-honored tradition of sporting events, backyard barbecues and any old weekend, chicken wings are one of the world’s premiere finger foods good for any occasion, because you can dress them up however you wish.

While it’s tempting to go out and get some wings from your favorite neighborhood spot, Filipino-American chef Diana Manalang wants you to know, the perfect wing is achievable in your very own home. To prove it, she’s sharing her fail-safe, crowd-pleasing Adobo Sticky Wings recipe below.

As owner of Little Chef, Little Café in New York City, chef Manalang brings healthy and delicious salads, soups, bowls, toasts, smoothies, pastries and snacks to her customers. Her take on wings is as ooey-gooey fun and hearty as any you’ll get at a top-tier wing restaurant, but she puts a slightly healthier twist on the preparation.

“I love wings!” chef Manalang says. “I like to make my mild version of adobo sticky wings for the Super Bowl, because it is a different flavor from classic wings and the sauce is so versatile. It can be used for dipping or drizzling onto other snacks, and it's not so much of a guilty snack since these wings are baked instead of fried!”

This recipe serves two to four hungry sports fans or wing lovers, and it doesn’t need to be the day of a big game to make these wings a touchdown. Be the MVP of your next party with this Adobo sticky wings recipe, below.

Adobo Sticky Wings

Ingredients:

3 lb. chicken wings

Adobo rub (see below)

Adobo sauce (see below)

1 habanero, sliced – optional (add if you like your wings spicy!)

Chopped cilantro – optional

Adobo Rub

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

½ tsp granulated garlic

1 tbsp aluminum-free baking powder

Adobo Sauce

1 tbsp neutral oil like canola or avocado

¼ cup minced onion

2 tbsp minced garlic

½ cup vinegar

¼ cup soy sauce

⅔ cup brown sugar

½ tsp black pepper

1 bay leaf

Slurry made with 1 tsp cornstarch dissolved in 2 tsp water

Directions:

Make the adobo rub by mixing brown sugar, salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Toss to coat the wings in the rub and let sit for 20 minutes. In the meantime, pre-heat the oven to 250 F degrees. After 20 minutes, toss the wings with aluminum-free baking powder to coat. Place wings on a baking sheet for 20 minutes at 250 degrees. After 20 minutes, turn the heat up to 450, and let wings cook for 30 to 40 minutes until crispy. While wings bake, make the adobo sauce.

Adobo Sauce

Heat a saucepan and add oil once hot. Add onions and sauté until fragrant and translucent, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add garlic and cook for another 3 to 5 minutes. Then add in the vinegar, soy sauce, sugar, pepper and bay leaf. Turn heat to low and let simmer until the liquid is reduced by half. Add the cornstarch slurry and stir to thicken the sauce. Remove from heat.

To Serve



Once wings are cooked and crispy, toss in adobo sauce to coat completely. Sprinkle with cilantro and/or slivers of habanero to taste. Serve and enjoy!

Visit Little Chef, Little Cafe in NYC and online for more delicious dishes and inspiration.