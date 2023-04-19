Weekly Recipe: Chicken Curry By Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

When you’re looking for a heart-warming meal that will stick to your ribs and absolutely bursting with flavor, there’s nothing in this world quite like Desi food.

Desi food captures the heart and soul of traditional Indian cuisine, and it’s experienced an explosion of popularity across the United States and the world. Its complex flavors are easily reproduced if you know where to start, and this week, we’re helping you get there with a delectable recipe for chicken curry from Orange County, California’s Michelin-rated Halal restaurant Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen.

“Chicken Curry is a classic Indian dish that can be found on just about every restaurant menu,” says Khan Saab’s executive chef and Founder, Imran “Ali” Mookhi. “While I’ve done my research, I couldn’t tell you where it originated. I have so many memories of eating this dish with my family. In fact, we’d eat it with rice and lentils every Friday night after prayer, so it was an obvious and nostalgic choice to offer it at Khan Saab when I was creating the menu.”

Khan Saab has taken home many an award for its Desi menu and 100 percent alcohol-free mocktail bar. Chef Mookhi was born in Pakistan and moved to LA when he was 17 years old, and it’s his passion and life’s mission to share the best of his home country’s cuisine with all the world.

“We use the highest quality halal chicken in our recipe, which elevates it and makes it healthier,” Mookhi says. “I also don’t hold back on the spices. The key to this dish is quality meat and generous use of spice, and you’ll have a rich dish that guests will love!”

When recreating Chef Mookhi’s chicken curry for your own family, he recommends serving it on a bed of jasmine rice paired with warm naan bread. The fresher the herbs and spices, the better the flavor will come together, and the more your family will be begging for this dish again and again!

Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen’s Chicken Curry Recipe

Ingredients:

1 whole chicken

1 cup oil

5 pods cardamom

2 cinnamon sticks

1 bay leaf

1 spoon cumin seeds

3 spoons cumin powder

3 spoons coriander powder

2 spoons paprika

1 spoon turmeric powder

5 onions

7 tomatoes

1 cup ginger garlic paste

Chili to taste

Salt to taste

Directions:

In a pot, add 10 cups of water, onions and tomatoes. Boil until mashed and make a purée. In a pan, add oil, cardamom, cinnamon sticks, cumin and bay leaf. When spices are cracking, add ginger garlic paste until brown. Add all the other spices, and mix well. Add onion tomato purée and let it cook until it gets thicker. Add chicken and cook all the way. Garnish with some sliced ginger, cilantro and fresh lemon juice.

Visit Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen in Fullerton, CA., and online for more delicious dishes and inspiration.