Weekly Recipe: Butterless Butter Chicken By Lore NYC

If you seek flavor, India’s rich, spicy and warm culinary tradition always hits the mark.
Among its dishes celebrated in the States, butter chicken is one of the most beloved. Originating in 1970s New York by way of NYC’s Gaylord Indian restaurant, this fan-favorite comfort food positively bursts with decadence.
It’s hard to imagine butter chicken could get any better, but chef Jay Kumar of NYC’s Lore restaurant says he’s found a way to kick things up a notch—and he’s doing it without the butter.
The story goes that when chef Kumar was in the research and development phase of Lore’s menu, he found himself trying to create butter chicken with only cashew cream on hand.
"It was much better, much creamier than the normal cream,” chef Kumar says, “so I said I’m going to use that all of the time."
He rounds out the recipe with a roasted fennel puree, snap peas blanched in coconut oil, and a heaping dose of adventure. Indeed, he cut his teeth cooking in Switzerland for 30 years, and he is quick to note that Lore’s menu is not entirely Indian, but rather “inspired by all the travels and everything I’ve done in my life.”
You don’t need to set off on a grand adventure to put chef Kumar’s butterless butter chicken to the test, though, because he’s been kind enough to share his delightful (and vegan-approved) recipe in full below.
This recipe calls for a bit of prep, including brining your chicken for 24 hours and soaking cashews in water for two hours, so plan accordingly. It serves four to five people, so it’ll yield leftovers for a smaller group, and you know these flavors only get better with time. Don’t be afraid to try something new, and enjoy!
Ingredients:
Cashew Cream
Ginger Garlic Paste
Chicken
Marinade
Fennel Puree
Snap Peas
Sauce
Directions:
Cashew Cream
Ginger Garlic Paste
Chicken
Fennel Puree
Snap Peas
Sauce
Plating
Photography by: Courtesy of Lore