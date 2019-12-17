At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Weekly Recipe: H Woo Lee's Bone Marrow Pappardelle

Maria Gracia Santillana | March 24, 2021 | Food & Drink

H Woo Lee's bone marrow red wine pasta recipe

Feel like treating yourself today? With food creator H Woo Lee, every day is "treat yourself" day.

Lee has built a viral following on Instagram and Tik Tok with his "Cooking For Myself" series, which offers easy-to-follow yet inspiring recipes that make five-star dishes possible for the at-home chef. This week, we dive in to Lee's decadent bone marrow and red wine pappardelle. Featuring fresh, homemade pasta, rich bone marrow and sautéed mushrooms, this dish is luxury for one.

While on the lengthier side, this recipe is made to impress. The bone marrow must be prepared overnight. Soaking in salt allows impurities to flush out before cooking. Lee then throws the bones in the oven while making the red wine pasta. Mixing a California Cabernet Sauvignon into the wet ingredients before incorporating the flour gives the dish a delightful hint of purple.

See also: Weekly Recipe: Chef John's Corned Beef and Cabbage Shepherd's Pie

The bone marrow's rich flavor pairs perfectly with the light butter and mushroom sauce. Sprinkle an extra dose of grated parmigiano reggiano, and you've got yourself a dish "richer than my bank account," as Lee says.

Check out Lee’s recipe on Instagram and watch one of his many mesmerizing videos below.

Ingredients:

Bone Marrow

  • 3 lbs / 48oz of bone marrow bones, split lengthwise (femur preferred)
  • 0.5 gallons of water
  • 2 tbsp of fine salt
  • Olive oil
  • Salt
  • Black pepper
  • Balsamic vinegar

Red Wine Pappardelle

  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 tbsp of extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 cup of dry red wine (he uses California Cabernet Sauvignon)
  • 4 cups / 500g of 00 flour, plus more for dusting
  • Big pinch of salt

Pasta Sauce

  • 0.75 lb mushrooms (he uses maitake, king oyster and wood ear)
  • 3 tbsp of Kerrygold Irish butter
  • 2 cloves of minced garlic
  • ½ cup of grated parmigiano-reggiano

Special Tools

  • Meat scraper (optional)
  • Pasta roller

Preparation:

Bone Marrow

  1. Whisk salt into water and dissolve thoroughly.
  2. Place bones in fridge with brine overnight (this will pull out the impurities within the bones).
  3. The next day, take out bones and using the back of a knife (or a meat hook) to scrape off the excess sinew and fat from the outside of the bones.
  4. Dry, cover with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
  5. Bake in 450ºF oven for 15-20 minutes in the middle rack.
  6. Remove and turn broiler on high.
  7. Place bones on top rack and caramelize the surfaces until golden (about 5 minutes).
  8. Finish with balsamic vinegar and finishing salt.

Red Wine Pappardelle

  1. In a mixing bowl, mix eggs, olive oil, salt and wine until fully incorporated.
  2. Place flour on a counter and make a well. Pour the egg and wine mixture into the well.
  3. Using a fork, gradually incorporate the flour and the liquid until you’re able to knead the dough by hand.
  4. Knead for about 10 minutes, or until the dough springs back immediately after being poked.
  5. Cover in plastic wrap and let rest for 30 minutes.
  6. Using a pasta roller, roll your dough out form the thickest setting, giving two passes for each thickness.
  7. Stop at thickness setting #4, as you want your pasta to be on the thicker side.
  8. Lightly fold dough and cut strips of the pasta dough.
  9. Salt a pot of boiling water.
  10. Cook pasta for 3-5 minutes (better to undercook than overcook).

Pasta Sauce

  1. Slice and score mushrooms.
  2. In a high-heat pan, toss in the butter.
  3. Once melted, toss in the mushrooms, caramelizing the first side.
  4. Add the minced garlic.
  5. Flip mushrooms and continue cooking until both sides are golden.
  6. On a medium-high heat pan, toss in the cooked pasta and about ¼ cup of pasta water.
  7. Toss the pasta in the sauce.
  8. Turn heat to low and add the parmigianoQ reggianouickly mix together to avoid clumps.

Serve

  1. Plate the pasta, adding a little bit more parmigiano reggiano, microgreens or minced parsley, and fresh lemon juice.
  2. Scrape the bone marrow into the pasta and give it a stir.
  3. Enjoy!

For more of Lee’s recipes, be sure to check out his Instagram and Tik Tok for weekly content.

