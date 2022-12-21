Weekly Recipe: Christmas Brisket By Chef Alberto Morreale

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | December 21, 2022 | Food & Drink
It’s Christmas once again, and you know what that means—time to feast!
Whether you’re into the carols or get anxious about gift giving, this recipe for a juicy, tender Christmas brisket is one thing upon which you, your friends and your whole family can agree.
This delightful and festive main course comes courtesy of Chef Alberto Morreale, the owner of Farmer's Bottega, Farmer's Table, and Smokey & The Brisket in San Diego, CA.
Chef Morreale was born in Sicily and came to the United States in 1995. He’s dedicated his career and his restaurant brands to a hearty, healthy, farm-to-fork culinary approach, using the best in fresh and locally-sourced ingredients to tell a story with his food, and he hopes this Christmas brisket recipe becomes a part of your own family’s narrative.
Chef Morreale suggests this recipe for those who wish to step outside the norm of the usual Christmas ham, and he promises it’s not a daunting, all-day endeavor.
View this post on Instagram
If you look at the separate pieces on the recipe list and feel like it might be too many steps, worry not. Everything from the citrus sauce to the spiced oil and honey mustard glaze can be made in just a few minutes.
With hints of orange, garlic, rosemary and thyme, the aforementioned honey mustard and the decadent, fall-off-the-bone brisket, this is one recipe that will soon become a treasured tradition for your family, as it is for Chef Morreale.
Bonus! This beef brisket works well for Hanukkah or any other seasonal celebration you might have planned.
Ingredients:
Citric sauce for marination
Spiced oil sauce for the oven
Glaze
Directions:
Photography by: Courtesy of Farmer's Bottega