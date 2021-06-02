By: Nilam Mukherjee | June 2, 2021 | Food & Drink
Memorial Day Weekend signals the start of grilling season, and all across the country, Americans are busting out the barbecue. Of course, you're going to need a good sauce to go along with your meats, veggies and seafood favorites, and that's where Gordon Ramsay comes in.
This week, the fiery chef and restaurateur shows us his fail-safe recipe for the juiciest smoky pork sliders topped with a BBQ sauce that can't be beat.
"When you have a burger, what you need is a great sauce," Ramsay says, "and the light smoky barbecue goes hand in glove with a great burger."
Ramsay's BBQ sauce uses brown sugar and smoked paprika to caramelize garlic and onions before adding vinegar and Worcester sauce. The key is to cook those spices down, burning off "that rawness," as Ramsay explains.
When it comes to the slider, he gives the credit to America for coming up with that tiny taste sensation. Ramsay adds bacon and shallot to the seasoned meat mix, and there's more paprika where the sauce came from.
"That's my version of a slider that is small, dynamic but packed full of flavor," Ramsay says. "I'll take that over a hamburger any day."
Check out the full recipe and the video below.
Ingredients
Preparation
BBQ Sauce
Sliders
With tons of summer festivities ahead, there will be plenty to go around the table with friends and family. For more of Gordon Ramsay’s recipes, check out his YouTube channel and website.
Photography by: YouTube video