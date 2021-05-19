By: Kat Bein | May 19, 2021 | Food & Drink

Fettuccine alfredo. Creamy, cheesy and decadent. It’s a time-honored classic, but did you know it’s not really Italian?

YouTube chef Joshua Weissman cuts to the truth about this all-American favorite, but he lets us down gently with not one but three variations on an alfredo sauce recipe.

Boasting more than 4 million subscribers, Weissman’s videos are energetic and informative, and in this video, he offers a traditional Italian recipe for fettuccine al burro upon which the classic American alfredo sauce was based. Built around butter, fresh parmigiano reggiano and pasta water, Weissman asserts that this traditional recipe is indeed the tastiest, but it takes a bit of technique, and that’s where the American version comes into play.

He gives the people what they want with a cream-based American alfredo. He also offers a “healthier” version that forgoes the cream and uses a base of mashed cauliflower instead. The recipe still uses butter and cheese, so it’s not a vegan substitute, but it does pack fewer calories.

Can a cauliflower-based sauce pass the taste test? Watch Weissman’s video to find out, and give each of the three sauce recipes a try with the detailed instructions below.

Traditional Italian Fettuccine al Burro

Ingredients

14 oz 400g pasta Fettuccine

½ cup (115g) unsalted butter, softened

2 cups 250g grated parmigiano reggiano

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Place fettuccine in a pot of boiling water that’s been seasoned generously with salt. Cook according to package instructions or until done. In a large bowl, add softened unsalted butter and season with pepper. Reserve ¾ cup of pasta water. Drain the pasta. Immediately add pasta to the large bowl and toss with the butter vigorously. Once butter is melted, add in grated parmigiano reggiano. Toss until combined using pasta water as needed to melt the cheese. Season with salt and pepper. Serve in a bowl topped with additional parmigiano reggiano.

Classic American Alfredo Sauce

Ingredients

14 oz (400g) Fettuccine

½ cup unsalted butter (could use MSG butter)

1 ¼ cup heavy whipping cream

5 cloves garlic, finely minced

2 tsp finely chopped thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups parmigiano reggiano

Black peppercorn

Instructions

Place fettuccine in a pot of boiling water that’s been seasoned generously with salt. Cook according to package instructions or until done. In a large pan, add heavy whipping cream and unsalted butter set to medium heat. Constantly stir the pan until all the butter has melted. Increase the heat slightly and bring to a gentle simmer. Simmer, stirring occasionally, for 3 to 4 minutes or until lightly thickened. Cut off the heat and add in parmigiano reggiano, chopped thyme, and finely chopped garlic. Vigorously stir together until thoroughly combined. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Reserve ¾ cup of pasta water. Drain the pasta. Add pasta to the alfredo sauce. Toss and using pasta water as needed to fully emulsify. Place in a bowl. Top with grated parmigiano reggiano and a crack of black peppercorn before serving.

Healthy Alfredo Sauce

Ingredients

14 oz pasta Fettuccine

2.5 cups cauliflower florets

1 cup milk (cows or nut milk)

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

½ cup grated parmigiano

3 cloves garlic

2 teaspoons finely chopped thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Remove the stems and chop a head of cauliflower (roughly 2 cups worth). Place into a medium sauce pot, add in milk and unsalted butter. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Once boiling, reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 12 to 15 minutes covered. Remove from heat and add cauliflower to a blender with garlic, chopped thyme, grated parmigiano reggiano, and season to taste with salt and pepper. Blend on high until smooth. Place fettuccine in a pot of boiling water that’s been seasoned generously with salt. Cook according to package instructions or until done. Reserve some pasta water. Drain the pasta. Place pasta into a bowl and cover with cauliflower sauce. Toss until thoroughly coated. Place into a bowl, topped with parmigiano and salt and pepper before serving.

