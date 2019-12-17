At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

April 7, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Croque Madame by Nice Matin's Chef Eric Starkman
April 6, 2021

Chandon Sparkling Wine Gets Fresh New Look For Spring
April 1, 2021

Rémy Martin's Sleek Limited Edition Bottle

April 5, 2021

Industrial Designer Toan Nguyen On The Launch Of H Collection
April 5, 2021

The Jungalow Founder Justina Blakeney Divulges Her Wish List
April 5, 2021

Designer Jake Arnold's New Platform Is Changing The Interiors Game

April 7, 2021

Christie's Brings Watch Auctions Online for Spring 2021
April 7, 2021

5 Fabulous Spring Fragrances to Celebrate the Season
April 6, 2021

8 Jewelry Podcasts That Make the Perfect Playlist Accessory
How to build an Empire without Spending a Single Penny on Traditional Advertising, Anthony Farrer Reveals

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 6, 2021 | People Sponsored Post

For centuries, newspaper, radio and television reigned supreme as the powerhouses of advertising. The heavy cost implication meant only big businesses could actually showcase their goods and services on these traditional media channels. Things are different today and the biggest businesses are no longer those you see on TV, but those who actually drive the new media. If there's someone who understands this better than anyone else, it is Anthony William Farrer, founder and owner of Gentleman Timepieces.

Vegas_Magazine_Anthony_Farrer.jpg

Anthony officially launched in 2017, and has today created one of the biggest brands in Texas- as far as luxury timepiece dealership is concerned. With no capital and no newspaper or Television advert, the Timepiece Gentleman has built a network of buyers and sellers, pooling a combined sales volume of more than $10 million in the first three years. "The global business scene has been tremendously influenced in recent time by the advent and proliferation of social media", he starts. "I recognized how important social media tools are to business and took advantage of it", he adds.

Half of the world's population are now connecting and interacting on various social media platforms. The first place people look whenever they need goods and services is the Internet. Understanding this reality, Anthony Farrer built a strong online presence on social media, including Instagram- where he currently has close to 30,000 followers after his first account (with more than 100,000 followers was deleted- and YouTube with about 52,000 subscribers and still counting. With this great success, Anthony shares three secrets to taking advantage of social media and not spending a penny on traditional media.

Learn the Ropes of Social Media Marketing. Knowledge is key, says Anthony. You need to first understand how social media works before you can apply that knowledge to your business. All the customers you want are more likely on social media, so knowing how to find them, where to find them, how to engage them and putting together your content are very important factors to successfully using social media.

Have a strong presence online. Once you've learnt how to use Social Media, the next thing will be to apply that knowledge. Be seen. Be heard. This doesn't mean you should engage in senseless discussions or deliberations. However, when issues regarding your expertise are discussed, be sure to provide useful and unique insights. Also, share useful but exciting information about your business in a way that informs, educates and sells. Ensure you're consistent on the various platforms and engage regularly to build your following and profile.

It's not just about selling. Anthony says it's more about sharing values. Don't be too focused on selling your products that you forget to be human. Timepiece Gentleman on YouTube has a Day in the Life series that connects with the public daily and get people inside the life and business of Anthony Farrer. Using this YouTube channel, Anthony also teaches some very useful lessons about wristwatches, including how to tell a fake from an authentic watch, what type to buy for a loved one on a birthday, anniversary or Valentine's and all other information about brands and designs.

You can imagine how much his subscribers just want to visit his page and learn something new or seek advise from someone who has established himself as an expert of sort. This builds trust and confidence, just as much as it builds relationships and can positively affect sales. Imagine having limitless access to millions of people on the Internet and several thousands who actually trust your brand. That is all you need; good social media content and you won't need to spend a penny on traditional advertising.


