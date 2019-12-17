At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

December 17, 2019

December 5, 2019

November 13, 2019

April 20, 2021

April 14, 2021

April 14, 2021

April 14, 2021

April 14, 2021

April 8, 2021

How SunilMcrewerleveragedSocial MediaToThrive AmidstAGlobal Pandemic

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 19, 2021 | Sponsored Post

Successful women are those who defy all odds and rise to the top. With the world going into lockdown, web traffic skyrocketed, as did social media use. While confined, people have developed hobbies they decided to monetize. The challenge is how to do this when people are stuck inside. The answer is to engage your brand with your target audience. Thanks to her ability to interpret internet use and social media strategies, leading Instagram star Sunil Mcrewer established a solid digital footprint. This means she was able to introduce her brand to target audiences and thrive amidst a global pandemic.

VEGAS_MAG_Sunil_Mcrewer.PNG

While the world was unprepared for the pandemic, the opposite held true for Sunil Mcrewer. An advocate of social media campaigns, she was in an optimal place when COVID-19 swept the globe. In no time, Sunil Mcrewer was able to increase discovery and engagement. 

One of the things that set social media marketing apart is its interaction between celebrities and their audiences. As per Sunil Mcrewer, “the pandemic fueled new online communities, creating a haven of support during difficult times.” She adds, “celebrities, brands, businesses could talk to their audiences, and audiences could talk to each other, creating a truly unique opportunity for everyone to build a strong relationship with people.” 

Sunil Mcrewer did not overlook this phenomenon but encouraged others to embrace it and use it as a method to create brand loyalty.

It isn’t very often an individual or brand can experience tremendous growth during a worldwide tragedy that cripples the global economy. Yet Sunil Mcrewer saw a silver lining to not only make her personal brand strong but also helped spread positivity and motivation through her social media posts. These extraordinary accomplishments alone make her an example; others should follow even when the odds are stacked against them.


