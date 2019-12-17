How Network Marketing Incubator Block Ops Sets the Bar Across the Industry

Magdalena Munao | October 31, 2020 | The Latest

While he’s more widely known as a revolutionary in the crypto and financial technology industry, entrepreneur Travis Bott has a hand in various fields of business that he’s managed to weave together. As a veteran in the direct sales industry, the Utah-based entrepreneur founded Block Ops, a company that has contributed to the successful launch of numerous networking marketing businesses, including the popular lifestyle brand, Lurra Life. As one of the brand’s founding members and investors, Travis Bott enjoys sharing the opportunity to provide an innovative model that helps people get fit while also providing a turn key ecommerce and social retailing model.

As the lifestyle brand continues to change thousands of lives for the better, Lurra Life additionally offers its users opportunities to become brand partners. Through a detailed program that includes social media sharing and prospect management, Lurra Life was designed so that its users can earn income by simply sharing the product with others. With the help of social media, networking marketing sales companies have flourished as influencers have taken to platforms like Instagram and TikTok to promote their favorite brands and products like Lurra Life with their followers. The brand even has incentive opportunities for its users to earn money by simply losing weight.

One of the brand’s most popular incentive programs is My10KLife, a program that rewards users for walking over 10,000 steps per day. After every completed 10,000-step day, users receive Well Coins that can be used to purchase products in the Lurra Life online store. And to help users reach their goals, Lurra Life additionally offers a comprehensive app that can track a user’s movement and help log daily activity. Another popular program is their 90 Day Get Paid to Lose Weight Challenge where users can earn up to $500 cash depending on how much weight they lose. Participants are paid based on how much weight they lose while using the Lurra Life products. What started as a way to encourage and promote a healthy lifestyle is now an incentive program adopted by Lurra Life users to stay disciplined and get fit.

But Bott isn’t just known on the company side of the network marketing business. In fact, he created a business around supporting the needs and structure of network marketing companies. Through Block Ops Capital, LLC, Bott services countless direct sales companies, helping them with the operations side of the business, offering affiliate software applications, day-to-day marketing technology services to manage the business, support and account management. Through Block Ops, Bott has positioned a myriad of network marketing companies for success, facilitating over $100 million in sales for clients.

As network marketing continues to see meteoric success thanks to online platforms and social media, Bott has played an integral part in poising some of the most successful direct sales companies for success. To learn more about Lurra Life, visit their website.