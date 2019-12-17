    

December 17, 2019

How Actor Mohammad Hosseini Harnessed Social Media During the Pandemic

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 29, 2021 | Sponsored Post

The COVID-19 pandemic created hardships for countless people, but it also opened doors. As the world shifted online and internet activity increased exponentially, so did entrepreneurial endeavors. Men have been hit especially hard by this global travesty, but they hit back even harder.

VEGAS_MAG_Mohammad_Hosseini.jpeg

Successful men are those who defy all odds and rise to the top. With the world going into lockdown, web traffic skyrocketed, as did social media use. While confined, people have developed hobbies they decided to monetize. The challenge is how to do this when people are stuck inside. The answer is to engage your brand with your target audience. Thanks to his ability to interpret internet use and social media strategies, leading actor Mohammad Hosseini established a solid digital footprint. This means he was able to introduce his brand to target audiences and thrive amidst a global pandemic.

While the world was unprepared for the pandemic, the opposite held true for Mohammad Hosseini. An advocate of social media campaigns, he was in an optimal place when COVID swept the globe. In no time, Mohammad Hosseini was able to increase discovery and engagement.

One of the things that set social media marketing apart is its interaction between celebrities and their audiences. As per this actor, “the pandemic fueled new online communities, creating a haven of support during difficult times.” he adds, “celebrities, brands, businesses could talk to their audiences, and audiences could talk to each other, creating a truly unique opportunity for everyone to build a strong relationship with people.”

Mohammad Hosseini did not overlook this phenomenon but encouraged others to embrace it and use it as a method to create brand loyalty.

It isn’t very often an individual or brand can experience tremendous growth during a worldwide tragedy that cripples the global economy. Yet Mohammad Hosseini saw a silver lining to not only make his personal brand strong but also helped spread positivity and motivation through his social media posts. These extraordinary accomplishments alone make his an example; others should follow even when the odds are stacked against them.

