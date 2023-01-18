The House of Scalamandré's Prints Reimagined For Debut Direct-To-Consumer Furniture Collection

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | Home & Real Estate

The House of Scalamandré’s iconic prints are newly reimagined for its debut direct-to-consumer furniture collection.



Clockwise from top: Harmony screen in Countryside Toile; pillows in Ivy Scroll; Carlisle ottoman and Logan chair in different colorways of Tropical Floral.

Bursting with punchy patterns and vibrant hues, the House of Scalamandré’s first direct-to-consumer furnishings collection just made one heck of a grand entrance. Crafted by Cloth & Company, Red from Scalamandré introduces Scalamandré’s iconic prints to the next generation of maximalists. Fourteen signature Scalamandré prints selected from the house’s iconic archives are reimagined for today, with another 10 solid fabrics on offer.

The prints dress a full range of 14 different furniture silhouettes—including pillows, office, accent and dining chairs, ottomans, benches, settees, room dividers, headboards and platform beds. “Red from Scalamandré’s first furniture collection marks an exciting expansion for our company, allowing customers to delve into our archives and shop some of our most celebrated and iconic fabrics,” says Louis Renzo, CEO of Scalamandré. “We have taken some of Scalamandré’s bestsellers from the archives and used our digital printing technology to offer this thoughtful, high-quality collection at an accessible price point,” says Meganne Wecker, founder of Cloth & Company and president and chief creative officer at Skyline Furniture. Each piece is made to order with swift shipping, so your design dreams can come true in a flash.