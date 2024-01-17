By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | Lifestyle

Rome re-imagines itself at the iconic Hotel de Russie.

The terrace of Hotel de Russie’s recently debuted Nijinsky Suite offers sweeping views over Rome’s rooftops.

For the ultimate Roman holiday, there is no place like Hotel de Russie. Nestled between Piazza del Popolo and the Spanish Steps, the hotel boasts a rich, vibrant history that traces back to the 19th century and offers 120 elegantly appointed rooms, 34 of which are suites (think Fornasetti wallpaper, floral frescoes by Lewis & Wood and Italian marble bathrooms outfitted with Irene Forte Skincare). Guests can now book the recently debuted Nijinsky Suite, inspired by the celebrated ballet dancer and choreographer Vaslav Nijinsky. As the largest suite at the hotel, the graceful space’s terrace offers views over Rome’s rooftops, Villa Borghese and the splendid private garden of the property, designed by Giuseppe Valadier in the 19th century. The expansive two-bedroom sanctuary offers your own Roman residence, complete with a dining area to seat 10, a kitchen and a library. Nijinsky Suite guests may also opt for an immersive experience of their choice, ranging from a professional guide for a four-hour tour of the city to a shaving experience at the Acqua di Parma barbershop to an Italian aperitivo or wine tasting in the privacy of the suite. La dolce vita, indeed.