On The Bucket List: Iconic Italian Hotel De La Ville

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | Lifestyle

Once a rite of passage for the smart set, the luxurious legacy of a grand tour lives on today thanks to Rocco Forte’s iconic Hotel de la Ville.



Soak in sweeping views of Rome at Rocco Forte’s iconic Hotel de la Ville.

Nestled on the Via Sistina overlooking Piazza di Spagna and Trinità dei Monti, the historic hotel resides in the heart of the Eternal City mere steps from the splendid Villa Borghese Gardens and other major monuments. Dating back to the 18th century, the hotel was a grand tour hot spot for European aristocracy. Today, following a massive renovation and reimagining by Rocco Forte Hotels, the hotel has been meticulously restored to its original grandeur for travelers who want to enjoy their Roman holiday in grand tour style.