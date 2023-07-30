Summer Wardrobe Tips To Stay Cool In The Heat

By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Magazine Lifestyle Style & Beauty Guide Style & Beauty Feature Style style and beauty fashion Shop

Boost your wardrobe looks while keeping cool in the summer heat. These fabrics, cuts and wardrobe items assist with body temperature control. Look and feel good with these tips for comfort and style in warmer weather.

See Also: Summer Heat Rises, Cool Down With These Activities

Fabrics determine the breathability of clothing items and inherently contribute to either warming the body in cold weather or cooling the body during hotter temperatures. Light and airy fabrics have more room to let body heat dissipate and catch a breeze on the skin.

Organza, tulle, chiffon and other sheer fabrics are great options for a more upscale look. Suitable for formal events, such materials can elevate an outfit with the ability to dress down for a more casual look.

Lace and mesh materials are loosely woven and do not trap heat between the skin and clothing. Silk cools the skin and wicks sweat away from the body while exuding elegance.

It might be best to shelf thick and heavy denim items during record highs or opt for looser fits and distressed denim with rips and holes to assist with airflow. Chambray is a great alternative to denim in that it looks like denim but is much lighter and has a plain weave as opposed to the twill weave of denim.

See Also: Hair Tips For Summer

Loose beachy linen offers a free range of motion and breathability. The fibers of linen are natural and originate from the flax plant as opposed to synthetic fibers, further increasing the appeal of the fabric for hot summer days and nights.

Bandage skirts and dresses can block air, trap heat and increase sweating; avoid such clothing items during the hottest months. Select skirts and dresses that follow an A-line pattern for optimal comfort and coolness. Empire waistlines allow for airflow, and pleats increase the range of motion of stiffer fabrics for skirts and dresses, while puff sleeves do the same for tops and dresses.

Shoes offer another opportunity to cool down with the help of style choices. Open-toe sandals, mules and flip-flops expose toes to air for more comfortable wear. Close-toe shoes may be necessary for occasions like the gym, corporate offices or formal events. In such scenarios, choose shoes with a mesh material or woven material for breathability.

Look hot while staying cool this summer with intentional styling incorporating materials, cuts, and designs to allow airflow to lower body temperatures. Silks and chiffons, along with other mentioned materials, empire waistlines and other clothing patterns, as well as open-toe shoes, can all boost a summer wardrobe that is stylish and comfortable.