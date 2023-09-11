Hot Market: Silicon Valley, California

By Coldwell Banker Global Luxury By Coldwell Banker Global Luxury | | Home & Real Estate Sponsored Post

Situated in the heart of Silicon Valley, this modern hilltop home is the perfect example of what’s trending in luxury real estate.

Nestled in the hills of Portola Valley, California, sits a brand new modern estate that exemplifies the state and style of luxury living today. Offering extreme privacy and 360 hillside views, 40 Firethorn Way is perched upon a 7±-acre knoll top in the heart of the tech capital of the world—Silicon Valley.

Hot Trend: Indoor-Outdoor Living

With people spending more time at home, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialist, Billy McNair, says one of the biggest trends in luxury real estate right now is spaces that provide seamless indoor-outdoor living, specifically with a modern design. From its expansive rooftop deck, infinity pool and terrace, to its disappearing walls of glass, 40 Firethorn Way embodies this style impeccably.

Hot Trend: Endless Entertaining Options

The home’s open layout provides multiple spaces to entertain—another design choice gaining popularity right now. Featuring several outdoor seating areas throughout the wraparound porch and rooftop as well as generous interior lounging spaces including a lower-level rec room and bar, this estate offers a seamless flow ideal for entertaining.

Hot Trend: Proximity Meets Privacy

Designed with the finest materials, the property’s modern architecture, natural surroundings and sweeping views are complemented by its convenient location. According to McNair, luxury buyers are looking for that feeling of escape while still remaining close to the amenities of the city. Just a short drive from some of the most prestigious tech and university campuses in the world, not to mention only a 30-minute trip to downtown San Francisco, this contemporary oasis is ideal for anyone who wants the best of both worlds.

Find your next indoor-outdoor escape: coldwellbankerluxury.com

Check out more of Billy McNair’s listings on Instagram.