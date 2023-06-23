By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine Home & Real Estate Interviews Art

The Empire Art private showroom features French antiques and palatial home décor, including authenticated 19th-century clock sets at Regis Galerie.

Discover art, antiques, furniture and more from the rare and unusual collection at Regis Galerie in Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The expansive multilevel showroom transports visitors to historical eras with a wide selection of fine crystal pieces, Western art, French antiques and more fit for royalty. Hailey Alvarado, general manager of Regis Galerie, gives more insight on how to decorate with Regis Galerie finds.

Q: Do you have residential and commercial solutions for customers? What is the difference between shopping styles for a personal home versus a restaurant or hotel?

A: Yes, we work with [numerous clients in every venue type imaginable.] We have provided fixtures for hotels, business lobbies, private residences, restaurants and [almost] everything in between. We work directly with interior designers, project developers and personal homeowners.

From Cristal Benito, one of the world's most prestigious luxury crystal makers, each art piece requires approximately 300 hours of crafting by an expert artisan, entirely handmade in France.

Each customer is unique. We work on a personal one-on-one basis with every client to ensure we meet and exceed their expectations. This includes custom ordering pieces, contacting clients when we receive something they collect and in-person private appointments.

Q: Who is your ideal customer?

A: Being a luxury retailer specializing in rare, high-quality and unique pieces, most of our clients are in the upper echelon...Our clients include celebrities, powerful business executives, political dignitaries and highly successful individuals from all across the globe. We have had a few very large sales during our 24 years in business.

However, we have something for everyone. We have the inventory for a collector to spend any amount of money. Every client receives the same personalized experience, no matter their budget.

Q: In what ways can Regis pieces be placed and staged by the end user to become the focal point of a room?

A: In addition to our vast array of home furnishings, lighting, décor and accessories, Regis has an extensive array of fine art and collectibles, including pieces of historical provenance. We strive to offer our clients the most unique and spectacular pieces from across the globe. The merchandise speaks for itself and commands an overwhelming presence no matter how a client decides to feature it.

Q: Do you often see how your customers place their pieces in their end destination?

A: We deliver most of our domestic clients with our fleet. Often, our sales associate will accompany the delivery driver to ensure the merchandise arrives [safely] and is placed [according] to the client’s request....the highest level of customer service we offer to our clients. Following delivery, we maintain relationships with our clients, and they often send us photos of a project once completed.

Q: What is the most important aspect of interior decorating with Regis pieces to give them full effect in their living space?

A: The unique nature of our pieces [commands] an impressive and often palatial feeling. Whether someone is decorating an ultra-modern condominium or a traditional opulent estate, the merchandise becomes the venue's focal point. Often, rooms are designed around a single piece so that everything is complimentary [to] these works of art.

Gem-quality malachite, lapis lazuli and dore bronze furniture acquired through private auctions and acquisitions

Q: What is the main takeaway you hope each Regis guest can have?

A: We are a third-generation family-owned and operated business. We strive to maintain the utmost customer service and satisfaction [while offering] a truly unique shopping environment.

Customers become life-long and even multigenerational clients. Our clients know that we will assist them in every capacity for years.