Home & Real Estate, Feature, Events, Home & Real Estate Feature, Features, Home & Real Estate, Featured, real estate, Home Feature,

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Home & Real Estate, Feature, Events, Home & Real Estate Feature, Features, Home & Real Estate, Featured, real estate, Home Feature,

Dive into retro residences built by renowned architects and designers during the ninth annual Home + History Las Vegas Heritage Festival.



Retro homes across the city will be featured in exclusive tours during Home + History Las Vegas from April 25 to 28. PHOTO BY APRIL MENCH

Las Vegas’ most historic neighborhoods step into the spotlight from April 25 to 28 during the ninth annual Home + History Las Vegas. The heritage tourism festival, presented by the Nevada Preservation Foundation, features guided neighborhood tours, scenic drives, cocktail parties, presentations and more, all to educate the public about the power of Las Vegas’ formidable history. Over 40 tours will take place, highlighted by guided explorations through the Beverly Green Historic District and Paradise Palms, a midcentury community by renowned architects Palmer and Krisel, known for their work in Palm Springs, Calif. “Although Las Vegas is famous for its dazzling lights, casinos and worldclass entertainment, there is another side to this global destination,” shares Amy Raymer, Nevada Preservation Foundation board vice president and programming chairwoman. “We have a captivating history that NPF is working to preserve so visitors can explore and appreciate our past that’s hidden in plain sight. The historic neighborhood tours prove that preservation is alive and well in a place known for shiny and new.” Inspiration awaits!