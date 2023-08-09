Holly Hunt Debuts Artfully Crafted HH40 Collection

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | Home & Real Estate



Part of the stunning HH40 collection from HOLLY HUNT, the Ripple side table and its smaller sister, the High Tide drink table, are inspired by beach walks.

“This was an extraordinary collaboration for HOLLY HUNT Studio,” says HOLLY HUNT executive creative director Jo Annah Kornak of the new HH40 collection, an offering of furniture and lighting created by the HOLLY HUNT Studio Team. Comprising 18 artfully crafted pieces, including seating, bedroom furniture, tables and lighting, this handcrafted collection ranges from the sleek and chic Dune sofa to more dramatic conversation pieces like the Caldera cocktail table and Petro drink table. “We worked closely with Holly to transform ideas and concepts into pieces that function as a perfectly articulated detail in the story of how our clients live. Th ere is a level of freedom present in this collection, encouraging one to experiment with contrasting design styles to create an unforgettable and authentic arrangement,” says Kornak. “From the organically shaped Petro table to the more refined and architectural Tubac lounge chair, each piece is both impactful on itswn and harmonious when paired together.”