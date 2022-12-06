These Fashion Trends Are Defining This Holiday Season

By: Avery Niedrowski By: Avery Niedrowski | | Style & Beauty

If you want to build the perfect capsule winter wardrobe, look no further than the style trends defining this season's fashion scene. This year, designers are drawing influence from old-school academia and vintage elegance with classic and timeless pieces like knitwear, loafers, neutral tones, plaid patterns, and varsity jackets. A preppy yet 90s-like sophistication overarches the 2022 men's and women's clothing collections, with these six fashion trends prevailing as your must-have closet staples this holiday.

Fleeces

This 2022 winter season, all signs point to fleece. Stay warm and in fashion during the holidays this year with a cozy and comfortable fleece jacket. This cold-weather staple has been taking over the men's fashion scene on runways and the streets, especially quarter and two-way zips. All the best brands are getting in on the action, so there are many options and price ranges to choose from. Prominent fashion figures tend to stick with muted colors like greens, blues, and greys. Get Aimé Leon Dore's Village Fleece Jacket above here.

Loafers

If there's one word to define the style of the 2022 winter scene, it would be classic. Think 90s grunge meets preppy, with many fashion brands drawing inspiration from traditional ivy league style and vintage elegance. Sophisticated yet street, loafers are the quintessential shoes of the season, a perfect pairing with any outfit. Keep it casual or dress it up, brown leather or black; it doesn't matter, the time-honored shoe will elevate any outfit. Browse high-quality options from G.H. Bass' "Weejuns" collection here.

Varsity Jacket

Winter fashion trends for men in 2022 are riddled with influences from old-school academia, with a university-spirited aesthetic and style defined by an Ivy League dress code of knitwear, plaid patterns, neutral tones, blazers, vests, and varsity jackets. Varsity jackets are having yet another resurgence this season, with most brands' runways sporting at least one letterman silhouette in their winter collection. Varsity jackets have elevated from homecoming game attire to streetwear staple, to a fashion house favorite, with each design different from the last. If it's proven challenging to get behind the no-color course of today's fashion, an added layering of a vibrant varsity jacket will surely add the vivid "pop" you've been missing. Cozy and chic, get a Wool Varsity Jacket by KITH here.

Quilts

Quilted jackets, skirts, bags, and hats, the textured pattern has made its way into almost every area of women's winter fashion this season. It isn't just men's style that's getting inspiration from old academia, and adding plaid patterns to 2022's holiday clothing collections is a testament. Timeless and seasonal, designers are revamping the classics and making school-style cool with pieces like these. Take it a step further and choose a pleated texture for an even trendier and preppy touch. Add the perfect plaid accessory with the Checked Kasbah tote bag from Sandro Paris Officiel here.

Chunky & Colorful Scarves

While the colors of the cold season shift to blacks, greys, and neutrals, the scarves of 2022 are staying in summer. Defined by a vibrant glamour in thick-bodied wool, all of our favorite fashion girls' feeds are adorned with these chunky and colorful neck pieces, which are hard to miss. The bigger, the better; your scarves should be heavy, wooly, and very bright this holiday season. Not only does this accessory make you stand out in the chilly December streets, but it will also keep you exceptionally warm, with added wind protection as the oversized neckwear can fit around the head, similar to a balaclava. Get the Emerald Fring Scarf by Free People shown above here.

Ear Muffs

We've seen the trend of over-the-head earphones have its resurgence over the warmer months of 2022, and now it's time to turn it cozy. Ear muffs are back as the staple of this year's winter, along with the accessory's beloved nostalgia. Thankfully, the style progressions currently are keeping us bundled and complimented, and this cozy headwear essential takes the cake. Many brands also stitch in Bluetooth-compatible speakers, so you won't have to sacrifice your tunes for the trend. Get your own pair of Emi Jay Sugar Muffs in Winter Dream shown above here.