The 5 Best Holiday Light Displays in Las Vegas

Here are the best holiday light displays to visit in Las Vegas this season.

Glide down the ice with your loved ones at Enchant's magical ice skating trail. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Enchant: Santa's Magical Timepiece

A holly jolly experience awaits at the Las Vegas Ballpark, where Enchant will light up the holiday season with the world’s largest Christmas light maze and a magical ice skating trail. The kids will love visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and the Christmas village offers the perfect place to find a unique gift to nestle under the tree. Don’t miss themed events, including Paws n’ Claus Night on Dec. 3 and Ugly Holiday Sweater Night on Dec. 10.



Hop in your car to see the beautiful displays at Glittering Lights Las Vegas. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Glittering Lights Las Vegas

Open through Jan. 7, this drivable holiday experience invites locals to cruise through millions of glimmering lights at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Visitors can also opt to see the lights by hopping on the Santa tram, where riders will enjoy games, hot cocoa and kettle corn, plus plenty of time with the man of the hour.

The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village



For more than three decades, The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village has been shining bright during this family friendly holiday tradition. Open on select nights from Nov. 24 to Dec. 31, the outdoor attraction invites holiday lovers of all ages to meet with Santa, race down the 50-foot-tall Avalanche Slide, and ride Cheyenne's Enchanted Carousel and the Forest Express Passenger Train. Find the perfect gift to tuck under the tree at the holiday gift shop, win big while playing carnival games and take your best shot at Rod's Mini Golf. Proceeds from the theme park benefit the more than 3,000 people living with disabilities that Opportunity Village supports. 'Tis the season!

30th Annual Holiday Cactus Garden Lights

Nevada's largest botanical cactus garden will be illuminated with more than one million lights during this annual event in Henderson. Open nightly from 5 to 10 p.m., the outdoor display invites families to stroll through the stunning display, snap photos with Santa, sip Ethel M's famous hot chocolate and enjoy small bites from the Ethel M Chocolate food truck. Stop by now through Dec. 31.

Rockin' Christmas



Drive out to M Resort Spa Casino in Henderson to discover Rockin' Christmas, a drive-thru holiday light display that spans one mile. A symphony of colors and sounds will bring this experience to life, as drivers and passengers view millions of LED lights and hundreds of moving displays. See the spectacle Nov. 17 to 31.