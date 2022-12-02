Where To Get Into The Holly Jolly Spirit In Las Vegas

By Rachel Feinblatt By Rachel Feinblatt | | Lifestyle Lifestyle Feature

See Tchaikovsky’s beloved tale like never before at The Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle.

December brings a bevy of happenings to vibrant Las Vegas. Here’s what the holiday season has in store.

Enchant on the Strip

May the holidays be merry and extra bright this year at Enchant on the Strip, which will illuminate Resorts World Las Vegas for the first time with more than 4 million multicolored lights. Spanning more than 10 acres, the dazzling display invites guests to navigate the walkable light maze, snap photos in front of the 100-foot Christmas tree, whirl and twirl on the ice-skating rink, and gather gifts for loved ones at the on-site marketplace. Visits with Santa, live performances, and seasonal cocktails and cuisine from Resorts World restaurants are sure to bring tidings of joy. Enchant will also return to the Las Vegas Ballpark, offering guests across the region plenty of opportunities to experience the most wonderful time of the year. Through Jan. 1, enchantchristmas.com



Sip a cheery Christmapolitan at Miracle on Spring Mountain at The Sand Dollar Lounge

Glittering Lights Las Vegas

Drive through one of Nevada’s top holiday displays at Glittering Lights Las Vegas, where millions of twinkling bulbs brighten the night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This installation, which donates a portion of each ticket sold to local schools, churches and organizations, emphasizes the themes of charity, community and commemoration through its illuminated displays. Expect roughly 40 minutes of holiday magic that invites drivers to roll down their windows and embrace the spirit of the season. Through Jan. 8, glitteringlightslasvegas.com

Holiday Fun in Downtown Summerlin

Deck the halls in Downtown Summerlin, where a Santaapproved lineup of merriment is scheduled through the entire month of December (and into January). Catch this year’s holiday parade every Friday and Saturday, through Dec. 17, to impress the little ones with decorated floats, holiday music, live dancers and falling snow, then hop aboard the festive holiday train, where guests can jingle all the away around the track. Santa Claus’ Winter Wonderland Chalet (through Dec. 24) offers memorable photo opportunities, and each visitor is encouraged to bring a letter to St. Nick to raise funds for the nonprofit Goodie Two Shoes. Finally, book a winter date night through Jan. 16 at the 8,000-square-foot Rock Rink, where skating under the stars ensures romance extends beyond the mistletoe. summerlin.com



Falling snow adds to the wintry ambiance of The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Miracle on Spring Mountain and Sippin’ Santa on Main

Have a holly, jolly happy hour at both locations of The Sand Dollar, where dual Miracle on Spring Mountain and tiki-themed Sippin’ Santa on Main pop-up bars return for the month of December. Enjoy kitschy holiday decor as you sip seasonal spirits ranging from the vodka-forward Christmapolitan, sweetened with spiced cranberry, or warm up with the Snowball Old- Fashioned, which embraces the wintry flavors of rye whiskey and gingerbread. Cheers! Through Jan. 1, miracleonspringmountain.com; plazahotelcasino.com

The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Lace up your skates at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, where the outdoor Boulevard Pool has transformed into a 4,200-squarefoot rooftop ice rink. Dreaming of a white Christmas? Light snow falls every 30 minutes. For those that prefer the après skate scene, The Chalet offers a toasty and intimate fire pit setting, complemented by handcrafted cocktails and flavorful plates, for groups of two to 75. The nearby Overlook Grill—known as Overlook Chill this winter—will also offer comfort food favorites as you dine under the Strip’s neon lights. Through Jan. 2, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/ice-rink



Glittering Lights Las Vegas returns with its driveable display through Jan. 8.

The Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle

From the brains behind Immersive Van Gogh comes The Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle, a joyous presentation at Lighthouse ArtSpace at The Shops at Crystals. Experience the magic of Tchaikovsky’s sensational score as the treasured holiday tale dances across the walls through more than 2,000 larger-than-life digital projections. The experience, which lasts roughly 30 minutes, ensures memorable performances of “The March of the Toys” and “The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” for family members of all ages. Through Jan. 1, immersivenutcracker.com

Winter at the Terrace at Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino

Henderson is feeling more festive than ever thanks to Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino. The property’s outdoor pop-up lounge, Winter at the Terrace, returns this season with its signature photoworthy decor, and seasonal sips and eats. Cozy up in the comfort of your own private igloo on the Lobby Terrace to enter a winter wonderland of fun, where cocktails like the vodka-spiked Polar Espresso await. Through Feb. 25, greenvalleyranch.com