Holiday Gift Guides From Las Vegas' Top Tastemakers

By Allison Mitchell

Celebrated for their expert eye, we asked some of Las Vegas' top tastemakers to share their guide to giving.

CARRIE CARTER COOPER

As a former fashion model who’s traversed the globe representing top designers, Carrie Carter Cooper’s career has kept her in the spotlight since she was 15 years old. A native Nevadan by way of Reno, Carter Cooper has used her background in the fashion industry to mentor others through BESTAgency (best-agencies.com), which she launched in 2007. The modeling agency, entertainment and event production company has grown to 200 employees since its inception and collaborates with Las Vegas’ top hotels, retail destinations and nightclub venues to craft one-of-a-kind experiences. In 2012, Carter Cooper went on to launch the Las Vegas Fashion Council (lasvegasfashioncouncil.com), a nonprofit that aims to elevate the city’s reputation as a global fashion leader through specialized programs and gatherings. Here, Carter Cooper uses her eye for style to craft the ultimate gift guide for your holiday season. Shop to it!

RICCI LOPEZ

A native Las Vegan, Ricci Lopez’s (riccilopez.com) innate sense of style and business has led him to work with some of the world’s biggest retail brands, from Gianni Versace, Hervé Léger and Dolce & Gabbana to Hugo Boss and Las Vegas’ own Stitched. These days, he serves as the retail-creative director and partner for innovative menswear brand Maceoo (maceoo.com), which boasts locations at ARIA Resort & Casino and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. “Maceoo is growing worldwide,” says Lopez. “We’re also curating fragrance collections for several hotel and casino operations.” Beyond the lights of Las Vegas, Lopez has made a name for himself in Hollywood, styling celebrities and even sharing in the limelight as a voiceover and on-screen actor. Next, he’s working on his own line of fragrances, designing collections for House of Naba and launching a travel and lifestyle series on YouTube with his husband, Karl Hammargren. Lights, camera, action!

JENNIFER SHER

What began as a one-woman act in her 20s is now a full-fledged interior design firm more than two decades later. Enter Jennifer Sher Interior Design (jennifersherinteriordesign.com), the Las Vegas-based brainchild of its eponymous president and creative director. “Right now, we are getting to work on some magnificent pieces of architecture,” says Sher, who will head to Milan’s esteemed Salone del Mobile with her team in the spring. “Creating within such remarkable envelopes is what every interior designer dreams of.” Beyond beautifying Las Vegas’ neighborhoods, Sher is also making the community a better place to live. “I’m currently a board of directors member and campaign co-chair for Jewish Nevada,” says Sher. “Las Vegas has a tremendous population of high-quality individuals who really care. It’s one of the many things love about our city.”

