November 13, 2020 | Food & Drink Feature

In Partnership with Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel

Celebrate the great indoors. Crisp winter air outside means crackling fireplaces inside providing the ideal backdrop to craft a unique at-home holiday cocktail. In a year with so many unknowns and dining restrictions it's the best moment to channel your inner mixologist and craft a cocktail in which New York meets the best of Tennessee.

Whether you favor a timeless beverage or a modern twist on a classic, here’s to our favorites this holiday season, and please...top shelf only.

MANHATTAN

For when you’re feeling refined and distinguished.

Ingredients

1.5 oz Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Rye

1/2 oz Sweet vermouth

1/2 oz Dry vermouth

2 Dashes Angostura bitters

Garnish: brandied cherry

Instructions

Fill a cocktail mixing glass halfway with cubed ice Add all ingredients and stir for 10 seconds, or until well chilled Strain into a chilled coupe Add 1 dark cherry on a pick and rest on glass, to garnish

TENNESSEE WHISKEY MULE

For when you’re in the mood for a refreshing drink with a ginger kick.

Ingredients

2 oz Tennessee Whiskey

4-6 oz Ginger Beer

½ oz Fresh lime juice

Mint sprig for garnish

Instructions

Fill a cocktail shaker ¾ with ice Combine whiskey, lime juice and shake until chilled Strain into highball glass, filled with cubed ice Top with ginger beer Add mint to garnish



WINTERTIME TODDY

For when you want to shake that chill in the air.

Ingredients

4 oz boiling water (or tea such as Earl Grey)

2 oz whiskey or scotch

3/4 oz Acacia honey or light maple syrup

1/2 oz lemon juice

1 Cinnamon stick or whole star anise, to garnish (optional)

Instructions

Fill a heat-proof mug or glass with boiling water and let it rest, 1 minute Pour out the water then add the spirit, honey and lemon juice to the warmed glass Top with boiling water/tea and stir Garnish with the cinnamon stick or star anise, let it cool slightly

HOT BLOODED

For when you’re feeling fiery— in front of the fireplace or just fiery from within.

Ingredients

2.0 oz whiskey

3/4 oz agave

4 oz blood orange juice

1/2 small jalapeno

blood orange slice to garnish

Instructions

Chop jalapeno, juice blood orange In a cocktail shaker add ice, whiskey, agave, juice and jalapeno and shake until chilled Strain into a rocks glass full ¾ full of cubed ice (strain out the jalapenos and seeds) Garnish with blood orange slice

Cheers. After all, it’s always aprés-ski time somewhere.

Celebrate winter responsibly; written in partnership with your friends at Jack Daniel's Single Barrel