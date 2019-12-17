Food & Drink Feature Sponsored Post Featured Food & Drink FeatureNovember 13, 2020 |
In Partnership with Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel
Celebrate the great indoors. Crisp winter air outside means crackling fireplaces inside providing the ideal backdrop to craft a unique at-home holiday cocktail. In a year with so many unknowns and dining restrictions it's the best moment to channel your inner mixologist and craft a cocktail in which New York meets the best of Tennessee.
Whether you favor a timeless beverage or a modern twist on a classic, here’s to our favorites this holiday season, and please...top shelf only.
MANHATTAN
For when you’re feeling refined and distinguished.
Ingredients
Instructions
TENNESSEE WHISKEY MULE
For when you’re in the mood for a refreshing drink with a ginger kick.
Ingredients
Instructions
WINTERTIME TODDY
For when you want to shake that chill in the air.
Ingredients
Instructions
HOT BLOODED
For when you’re feeling fiery— in front of the fireplace or just fiery from within.
Instructions
Cheers. After all, it’s always aprés-ski time somewhere.
Celebrate winter responsibly; written in partnership with your friends at Jack Daniel's Single Barrel
