Parties

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

October 30, 2020

3 Film Releases From Martin Sprock's Sprockefeller Pictures
October 29, 2020

Lenny Kravitz on Piano Collab, Quarantine & Rock 'n Roll's Future
October 22, 2020

How Elizabeth Debicki Surrendered to 2020 and Prepared to Play Princess Diana

Food & Drink

November 13, 2020

Holiday Craft Cocktails to Make @ Home
November 12, 2020

Let's Do Brunch: Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's French Toast Recipe
November 10, 2020

Hold Your Drink: Jack Daniel's Limited-Release Is Here

Home & Real Estate

November 11, 2020

The Real Deal: 9 Most Jaw-Dropping Homes To Hit The Market Across The Country
October 30, 2020

8 Splashy Accessories To Brighten Up Your Tabletop
October 26, 2020

Carnegie Heights is a Luxury Living Community at its Best

Style & Beauty

November 9, 2020

Ermenegildo Zegna Celebrates 110 Years By Turning To Sustainability
November 8, 2020

Bauble Buzz: Jewelry Designers Reimagine Age-Old Pieces
November 5, 2020

Fall Staples With A Twist To Make Your Wardrobe Stand Out This Season
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
Holiday Craft Cocktails to Make @ Home

Modern Luxury | November 13, 2020 | Food & Drink Feature Sponsored Post Featured Food & Drink Feature

Share

In Partnership with Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel

Celebrate the great indoors. Crisp winter air outside means crackling fireplaces inside providing the ideal backdrop to craft a unique at-home holiday cocktail. In a year with so many unknowns and dining restrictions it's the best moment to channel your inner mixologist and craft a cocktail in which New York meets the best of Tennessee.

Whether you favor a timeless beverage or a modern twist on a classic, here’s to our favorites this holiday season, and please...top shelf only.

pexels-prem-pal-singh-602750.jpg

MANHATTAN

For when you’re feeling refined and distinguished.

Ingredients

  • 1.5 oz Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Rye
  • 1/2 oz Sweet vermouth
  • 1/2 oz Dry vermouth
  • 2 Dashes Angostura bitters
  • Garnish: brandied cherry

Instructions

  1. Fill a cocktail mixing glass halfway with cubed ice
  2. Add all ingredients and stir for 10 seconds, or until well chilled
  3. Strain into a chilled coupe
  4. Add 1 dark cherry on a pick and rest on glass, to garnish

Manhattan.jpg

TENNESSEE WHISKEY MULE

For when you’re in the mood for a refreshing drink with a ginger kick.

Ingredients

  • 2 oz Tennessee Whiskey
  • 4-6 oz Ginger Beer
  • ½ oz Fresh lime juice
  • Mint sprig for garnish

Instructions

  1. Fill a cocktail shaker ¾ with ice
  2. Combine whiskey, lime juice and shake until chilled
  3. Strain into highball glass, filled with cubed ice
  4. Top with ginger beer
  5. Add mint to garnish

pexels-one-shot-2789328.jpg


WINTERTIME TODDY

For when you want to shake that chill in the air.

Ingredients

  • 4 oz boiling water (or tea such as Earl Grey)
  • 2 oz whiskey or scotch
  • 3/4 oz Acacia honey or light maple syrup
  • 1/2 oz lemon juice
  • 1 Cinnamon stick or whole star anise, to garnish (optional)

Instructions

  1. Fill a heat-proof mug or glass with boiling water and let it rest, 1 minute
  2. Pour out the water then add the spirit, honey and lemon juice to the warmed glass
  3. Top with boiling water/tea and stir
  4. Garnish with the cinnamon stick or star anise, let it cool slightly

pexels-pixabay-259955.jpg

HOT BLOODED

For when you’re feeling fiery— in front of the fireplace or just fiery from within.

Ingredients

  • 2.0 oz whiskey
  • 3/4 oz agave
  • 4 oz blood orange juice
  • 1/2 small jalapeno
  • blood orange slice to garnish

Instructions

  1. Chop jalapeno, juice blood orange
  2. In a cocktail shaker add ice, whiskey, agave, juice and jalapeno and shake until chilled
  3. Strain into a rocks glass full ¾ full of cubed ice (strain out the jalapenos and seeds)
  4. Garnish with blood orange slice

Hot.jpg

Cheers. After all, it’s always aprés-ski time somewhere.

Celebrate winter responsibly; written in partnership with your friends at Jack Daniel's Single Barrel

Tags: cocktails cocktail spicy cocktail
Categories: Food & Drink Feature Sponsored Post Featured Food & Drink Feature

Prem Pal Singh, Ekrulila, One Shot, Pixabay, Helena Lopes


All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

