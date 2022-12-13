12 Festive Cocktails for the Holiday Season

By: The Editors By: The Editors | | Food & Drink

The holidays are back again, and you know what that means. Your friends and family want to be entertained!

Cocktail crafting is a great way to bring people together and try new things. Need a little festive drink inspiration? We gathered a few recipes for holiday cocktails that will keep your besties, in-laws and college-age cousin feeling merry and bright all season long.

See also: 6 Limited-Edition Craft Beers to Try this Holiday Season

Santa Teresa 1976 Hot Buttered Rum

This recipe from Santa Teresa 1976 brings special holiday spice to your warming rum. If you don’t have pumpkin butter or don’t love the taste of pumpkin, you can use regular unsalted butter to get the same creamy effect.

Ingredients:

2 oz Santa Teresa 1796 rum

1 teaspoon of pumpkin butter (or unsalted butter)

½ oz honey

1 dash of nutmeg

1 dash of ground cinnamon

Top with hot apple cider or (hot water)

Directions: Pour all the ingredients into a sauce pan over low heat, and stir until butter is melted and incorporated. Serve in a tea cup, and garnish with two cloves and a star anise.

Frosty

Who said tequila wasn’t a wintry spirit? Codigo 1530 brings a fun and festive cocktail recipe that will catch the eye of everyone at your holiday party.

Ingredients:

2 oz Codigo Reposado

1 oz lemon juice

¾ oz agave

½ oz blue curacao

¼ oz orgeat

Mint sprig, blackberry, blueberry and raspberry for garnish

Directions: Add all ingredients to a shaker and strain over crushed ice. Garnish with mint and berries. Dust with powdered sugar.

Belvedere Hot Toddy

Belvedere knows a thing or two about celebration, and for its holiday recipe, the vodka company goes with a classic: the hot toddy!

Ingredients:

1 oz Belvedere vodka

1½ oz hot water

1 oz French fortified wine

½ oz fresh lemon juice

½ oz ml honey

1 cinnamon stick

Fresh grated nutmeg

Orange wedge

Cloves

Directions: Add hot water to heat a glass mug, then honey to melt. Add remaining liquid ingredients. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and orange wedge, and top with freshly grated nutmeg. Option to pierce orange wedge with 3 cloves.

Proper Maple Smash

From Conor McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, this recipe will bring a rosy color to your cheeks and the sweet taste of maple syrup to your taste buds.

Ingredients:

1½ oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

1 oz fresh lemon juice

1 tbsp maple syrup

Dash ground cinnamon

Directions: Mix all the ingredients together in a shaker and strain into a glass. Enjoy with friends!

Cardamom Mulled Wine

Mulled wine is a staple of the colder months and holiday season that’s been around for literal centuries. See what all the fuss is about and make it a tradition in your home with this recipe from Chambord.

Ingredients:

1 oz Chambord

6 oz good-quality red wine

1 oz apple juice

1 bag chai tea

⅛ tsp cardamom

A pinch black pepper

Directions: Place all of the ingredients into a pot and bring to medium heat. Once the mixture starts to simmer, reduce the heat and cover. Let steep for 5 to 10 minutes, and strain the tea bags. Serve!

Kilkea Cold Toddy

Kilkea Castle in Irelands knows how to throw a party. Travel to the Emerald Isle with this festive concoction that mixed fruity flavors and spices with whiskey and red mead.

Ingredients:

35m of whiskey

25m of Irish red mead

15m of cinnamon

Two dashes of orange bitters

25m of lemon juice

5 cubes of Ice

25m of egg whites

Snow-sprinkled berries

Boston shaker

Footed tumbler

Directions:

Dry shake egg whites in Boston shaker. Store egg whites in a glass, and clean the shaker. Add Knappogue Castle 12 yo Whiskey, Irish Red Mead, cinnamon, orange bitters, lemon juice and ice cubes to the cleaned shaker, then add prepared egg whites. Shake all contents for 35 seconds. Pour contents into footed tumbler. Garnish with Snow Sprinkled Berries. Enjoy!

What's Good Cocktail

Fashion designer Romeo Hunte teamed with Bombay Sapphire on a specialty cocktail for bars and restaurants in New York City this holiday season. If you can't try it on site at Ama West Village, Dante West Village, Lil Frankie’s, or Gelson and Grande, just make it for yourself! This cocktail is inspired by Hunte’s chic street designs.

Ingredients:

1½ oz Bombay Sapphire

3 oz ginger beer

2 oz cranberry juice

Directions:

Build in your favorite balloon glass or coupe, and garnish with a lime wedge, dried orange or sugared cranberries.

Winter Daydream Cocktail

Graphic designer Shavante Royster also teamed with Bombay, creating a festive sip that's just like her artwork. Floral flavors mix with gin and tonic for a seasonal delight.

Ingredients:

1½ oz Bombay Sapphire

½ oz St-Germain

½ oz Fever Tree Elderflower Tonic

Directions:

Build in your balloon glass or colins glass, and garnish with a ribbon of cucumber

Dahlia Hot Chocolate

This cocktail was created by El Silencio using the company's new Tequila Dahlia. Spike the classic hot chocolate with rumchata, tequila and seasonal spices for an intoxicating finish.

Ingredients:

2 oz Tequila Dahlia

1 oz rumchata

5 oz hot chocolate

Whipped cream, nutmeg, cinnamon for garnish

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a mug and stir to blend. Top with whipped cream, grated nutmeg and cinnamon.

Ginger-Spiced Whiskey "Mimosa"

This twisted sip comes courtesy of Misunderstood Whiskey. This bourbon and American whiskey blend is ginger-spiced and aged in American oak barrels. Mix it with Martinelli's Sparkling Blush Cider to create a boozy brunch beverage that'll surprise and titillate.

1 oz. Misunderstood Ginger-Spiced Whiskey

Top with Martinelli's Sparkling Blush Cider (chilled)

Fresh lemon twist for garnish

Directions:

Add Misunderstood Whiskey to a flute glass or coupe and & top off with chilled Martinelli's Sparkling Blush Cider. Garnish with a fresh lemon twist.

Winter Sparkling Sangria

This sangria, created by Skyy Vodka, is filled with holiday flavors of orange and cranberry. Mix blood orange-infused Skyy with sparking wine, champagne or prosecco for a fizzy treat.

Ingredients:

2 parts Skyy Infusions Blood Orange

¾ part simple syrup

¾ part lime juice

1 part cranberry juice cocktail

Top with sparkling wine (champagne or Cinzano Prosecco)

Directions:

Combine all ingredients over ice in a wine glass, adding sparkling wine. Garnish with blood orange crescent and handful of cranberries.

White Cranberry Cosmo

Also by Skyy Vodka, this cocktail brings a holiday twist to the classic cosmopolitan. Usually made with vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice and lime juice, this festive version features white cranberry juice to match the wintry vibes.

Ingredients:

1½ parts Skyy Infusions Citrus

¾ part lime juice

¾ part triple sec

¾ parts white cranberry cocktail juice

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake until chilled. Double strain into a coupe or cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon twist and cranberries.