The Revived City Is Calling: Here's What's Popping Now In Las Vegas

Allison Mitchell | May 26, 2021 | Food & Drink Lifestyle Style & Beauty

The buzz and twinkling lights of Las Vegas are burning brighter than ever as the city revives itself with an anticipated awakening. Here’s what we’re enjoying now.



PHOTO COURTESY OF MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL



PHOTO COURTESY OF MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

CAVIAR DREAMS

Take your taste buds on an opulent adventure at Bellagio’s Petrossian Bar, where caviar and top-notch spirits are the stars of the show. The storied lobby piano bar is offering elevated versions of approachable fare featuring the coveted delicacy, from caviar tacos wrapped in a crispy potato shell and stacked with layered flavors of hamachi, lemon, chives, olive oil and Daurenki caviar (shown above) to chocolate caviar service featuring dark chocolate pearls (made to look like caviar) paired with Meyer lemon gelee, fresh citrus supremes, rose Champagne sorbet and vanilla chantilly. Don’t forget to order the Poof! cocktail (shown right), which arrives in a glass-domed cloud of smoke and includes a mix of Bulleit rye whiskey, Copper & King apple brandy and Carpano Antica sweet vermouth. Sip, sip, hooray! bellagio.mgmresorts.com





COURTESY OF GENERATION COLLECTION

SHINE ON

With a mission to reduce the impact the fashion industry has on global pollution, founder and CEO Boryana Straubel created Generation Collection, a Nevada-based luxury jewelry line of 24K gold pieces made in the United States from recycled metals. “2020 was eye-opening. I asked myself what the products of the future look like. The COVID-19 crisis halted most sustainability investments while the price of gold skyrocketed. People still think that sustainability and financial returns are at odds,” says Straubel. “The products of the future need to be both sustainable and financially beneficial for people. Recycled 24K gold is just that.” The result is sustainable necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets and more intended to appreciate with time. Going for gold, indeed. generation-collection.com





PHOTO: BY ANDREA SOOKIASSIAN/STATION CASINOS

JUST ADD FLOWER

Happy hour is heating up in Henderson at Green Valley Ranch, where its new Backyard at Sundown pop-up lounge is blooming with curated cocktails and small bites. Ambient music fills the air while vineyard, beach and lush green vignettes offer photo opportunities for guests. Dazzling cocktails, created by Station Casinos corporate mixologist Chelsea Caplin, include The Hunny Bear—Jack Daniel’s honey and rye with lemon and peach in a darling bear vessel—and A Thousand Blooms—the edible flower-filled sipper shown here, which includes St-Germain elderflower liqueur, lemon, soda and Jack Daniel’s. Order a charcuterie board or fennel sea salt kettle chips with garlic Boursin onion dip for a tasty pairing. greenvalleyranch.com





COURTESY OF BARRETT-JACKSON

A CAR IS BORN

With a new date and a new location, Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, returns to Las Vegas June 17 to 19 at the new West Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center. “We truly missed connecting with our collector car family last year in Las Vegas,” says Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “That’s why we’re so excited to return this year at a new venue that promises to deliver the Barrett-Jackson experience with an unbelievable docket of collector cars.” With a fleet of fabulous rides—ranging from a 1967 Ford Mustang coupe to a 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle custom coupe to the 1956 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz, shown above—the three-day event is sure to rev engines. barrett-jackson.comf