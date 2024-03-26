The Ultimate Guide To Henderson

Culture, Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Style & Beauty, Feature, Guide, Lifestyle Feature, Food and Drink Feature, Culture Feature, Style & Beauty Feature, Travel, Features, Style, Drink, style and beauty, Featured, Food & Drink Feature, Style & Beauty, Food & Drink, Shop, List - Restaurants, Community, Restaurants, Travel & Recreation, Eat, Stay, Hotels For A Staycation, Hotels For A Weekend Detox Retreat, Cocktails, Guides, New Restaurants, Hotel Resto, Hotel Amenities, Hotel,

Here’s your ultimate neighborhood guide to Henderson.

The main pool at Green Valley Ranch; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND



STAY

Green Valley Ranch



A property-wide transformation has ushered in luxurious new amenities at this Henderson hot spot. Bet big in the new high-limit games room, kick back in the 30,000-square-foot spa, make a splash in the 8-acre backyard pool area or clink glasses at the newly renovated Drop Bar. Spring 2024 welcomes the arrival of Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill and Ortikia Mediterranean Grill.

A rendering of the new and improved M Resort Spa Casino; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND



M Resort Spa Casino

This four-star hotel features 390 well-appointed rooms and suites, plus Spa Mio, a spacious casino and myriad dining options. Soak up the sun at the DayDream Pool Club, where bottle service and reserved cabanas are paired with live DJ performances. By summer 2025, M Resort will offer 774 rooms and suites, along with 75,000 square feet of meeting space, which will double the footprint of Henderson’s only resort on Las Vegas Boulevard. The $206 million expansion, which includes adding a second resort tower, is also exciting news for the Las Vegas Raiders, as the hotel is the team’s official headquarters.

DINE

Anthony's Prime Steaks & Seafood

With an exhibition-style kitchen and views of the Las Vegas Strip, Anthony’s within M Resort Spa Casino is a great place to enjoy dinner with a show. Expect over 450 wines; fresh fish flown in daily; dry- and wet-aged prime filet cuts, rib eyes and New York strip steaks; plus a robust Sunday brunch buffet menu.

The lounge area at Green Valley Ranch's new Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill; PHOTO BY CLINT JENKINS

Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill

Opened in spring 2024 as part of Green Valley Ranch’s property-wide refresh, this 124-seat restaurant draws diners with premium sushi, sashimi, hot Japanese plates and the must-try Blue Ribbon fried chicken with wasabi honey. Sit at the 13-seat sushi bar to see all the action take place right in front of you.

The playful dining room at Boom Bang Fine Food & Cocktails; PHOTO BY ROBIEE ZIEGLER

Boom Bang Fine Food & Cocktails

A dream team of culinary powerhouses—Bravo Top Chef alum and Joel Robuchon’s first female sous chef Elia Aboumrad-Page, prominent L.A. restaurateur and chef Christian Page, and local food and beverage specialist Tony Angotti—is behind this Henderson favorite. In this kitchen, American cuisine gets a French twist to craft plates like the wild and cultivated mushrooms tart (with goat cheese mousse and verjus) and the sole meunière (with potato puree, brown butter, capers, lemon and parsley). Then, go out with a (boom) bang with desserts like the Red Velvet Mad’ Bomb—warm red velvet madeleines a la mode with rose water glaze. Weekend brunch is also on offer for the Saturday and Sunday crowd.

Borracha Mexican Cantina

A fiesta awaits at this Day of the Dead-themed cantina that’s flowing with cervezas, tequila and specialty cocktails. Indulge in tacos wrapped in from-scratch tortillas brimming with rotisserie chicken, slow-cooked short ribs and tasty Baja fish.

The colorful dining space at Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND



Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca

A taste of Italy awaits at this charming dining spot at Green Valley Ranch. Sip wines sourced from Napa, Sonoma, Italy and France while indulging in stacked plates of pasta alongside meat and seafood dishes ranging from classic chicken piccata to veal marsala.

Gaetano’s

Henderson locals have gathered at Gaetano’s for classic Italian dishes from owners Nick and Sarah Palmeri for more than two decades. Enjoy a seasonal selection of housemade pasta, curated wine and whiskey dinners, and the recently added Sunday Brunch featuring marsala French toast and a mortadella panini.

Hank's Fine Steaks & Martinis

As the only restaurant in Henderson to offer a premium kobe beef experience, Hank’s has racked up awards with its extensive wine list, top-notch martinis and premium variety of USDA Prime dry- and wet-aged beef cuts, wagyu and seafood. Live music adds the perfect ambiance to this dazzling destination at Green Valley Ranch.

Lamaii

This modern Thai eatery is the vision of the sommelier and owner, Bank Atcharawan, and fellow owner and mixologist Bia Hawang. Thai favorites include goong ceviche, panang crispy duck, lobster yum takrai, and drunken noodles in steak and crispy duck iterations.

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana

The District at Green Valley Ranch is home to this casual yet charming hot spot, where Neapolitan pizzas are perfectly cooked in a wood-burning oven. Nearly 20 pie options, including the beloved Settebello and classic Margherita, will answer all of your pizza cravings.

The Stove

This partnership between Antonio Nunez and Scott Commings could be the best excuse to do brunch in Henderson. Traditional dishes are given adventurous touches, with the suckling pig Benedict, duck hash and crunchy creme brûlée oatmeal as good examples.

Todd’s Unique Dining

Tucked within the Athenian Shops at Town Center, Todd’s makes a splash with top-notch seafood sourced from the waters of Alaska, Cape Cod and beyond. Kick your meal off with crab cakes or chipotle-crusted flash-fried calamari before diving into pan-seared rainbow trout swimming in lemon and almond butter. Meat-driven dishes from the land and decadent desserts—like salted caramel butterscotch pudding—round out Todd’s unique offerings.

SIP

The Drop Dead Gorgeous cocktail at Drop Bar; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND



Drop Bar

After toasting its 20th anniversary at the end of 2021, Green Valley Ranch welcomed the return of Drop Bar. Following a complete redesign, the drinking destination invites imbibers to enjoy bar-top gaming, handcrafted cocktails, live DJs and glistening decor. Sip the mezcal-forward Drop It Like It’s Hot or try the richly flavored Raindrop, Drop Top (with Hennessy’s V.S.O.P. Privilège, Grand Marnier, fig and vanilla).

RELAX

Seasonal outdoor yoga classes await at Green Valley Ranch Spa; PHOTO BY BETHANY PAIGE



Green Valley Ranch Spa by Well & Being

Tucked within Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino, this more than 40,000-square-foot oasis includes a private lap pool, a full-service salon and a top-notch fitness studio. Enjoy massages and body treatments, facials, waxing and nail services to round out your serene experience.

Lapis & Oak Spa and Salt Lounge

Indulge in personalized massages, wellness rituals and a top-of-the-line salt room to relieve stress and rejuvenate your mind, body and spirit at this full-service spa destination.

A treatment room at The NOW Massage Henderson; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND



The NOW Massage Henderson

Let the stress melt away at The NOW Massage. “The NOW Henderson is an inviting self-care sanctuary in the desert, fit for both the Vegas community and visitors alike seeking a space to relax, reset and recharge,” says co-owner Jacob Lanning. A menu of table massages featuring custom enhancements, like herbal heat therapy and crystal healing, is teamed with soothing take-home offerings, including the brand’s signature jasmine coconut candles.

The Salt Room

Get glowing from the inside out with energy healing and salt room sessions, massages and body treatments at this salt therapy center in Horizon Marketplace.

SHOP

Galleria at Sunset

With five department stores and over 140 specialty stores, this sprawling shopping hub offers a wide range of retail options for family members of all ages.

Warby Parker is the latest retailer to join The District at Green Valley Ranch; PHOTO BY BRANDON FLYNN

The District at Green Valley Ranch

The District promises to fully immerse your shopping senses in a unique mixture of shops and restaurants. Farmers’ markets, live music, and other fun events pop up regularly here, making the shopping experience an interactive one.

HIKE

Embrace the great outdoors at Whitney Mesa Nature Preserve, the McCullough Hills Trailhead and the Pittman Wash Trail or the 48,438-acre Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area.