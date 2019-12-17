    

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

May 5, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Perfectly Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookies by Honeysuckle
April 29, 2021

4 Undeniable Reasons These Canned Cocktails Are Superior
April 28, 2021

Weekly Recipe: New York Cheesecake with Cherry Sauce by Natasha's Kitchen

April 21, 2021

NFTs Enter Luxury Real Estate Market With Deed to Paul Rudolph-Designed Home
April 14, 2021

7 Interior Design Podcasts to Inspire Creativity in Your Home
April 14, 2021

The New Ravenna X Gracie Collab Makes A Splash

Helicopter Rides Elevate Dates To New Heights

Allison Mitchell | May 6, 2021 | Lifestyle

Take your dating life to great new heights by booking the new Neon & Nature tour from Maverick Helicopters. The 2 ½-hour excursion begins with complimentary limousine service to and from hotels within 5 miles of the Strip. You’ll then take flight from the Las Vegas Strip Terminal to enjoy incredible views of the Mojave Desert’s Red Rock Canyon. To truly soak in the surroundings, your helicopter will land for a Champagne toast 2,900 feet above the city—a photoworthy moment for you and your partner. Finally, get a bird’s-eye view of Vegas’ most luxurious homes and golf courses before soaring over the Strip’s most iconic properties, from the Bellagio to Caesars Palace. Opt for the Neon & Nature Sunset package to enjoy extended landing time as the sun fades over the desert. maverickhelicopter.com

