Helicopter Rides Elevate Dates To New Heights

Allison Mitchell | May 6, 2021 | Lifestyle

PHOTO COURTESY OF BRANDS

Take your dating life to great new heights by booking the new Neon & Nature tour from Maverick Helicopters. The 2 ½-hour excursion begins with complimentary limousine service to and from hotels within 5 miles of the Strip. You’ll then take flight from the Las Vegas Strip Terminal to enjoy incredible views of the Mojave Desert’s Red Rock Canyon. To truly soak in the surroundings, your helicopter will land for a Champagne toast 2,900 feet above the city—a photoworthy moment for you and your partner. Finally, get a bird’s-eye view of Vegas’ most luxurious homes and golf courses before soaring over the Strip’s most iconic properties, from the Bellagio to Caesars Palace. Opt for the Neon & Nature Sunset package to enjoy extended landing time as the sun fades over the desert. maverickhelicopter.com