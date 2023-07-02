Sit Down Next To Comedian Heather McMahan Before Her Upcoming Vegas Performance

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | People

If you follow rising star comedian Heather McMahan (heatherontour.com) on social media, you already know she’s as funny offstage as she is onstage. It’s that unedited look into her daily life—with husband Jeff, their two French bulldogs, and her hilariously candid mother Robin—that has fans flocking to her sold-out shows, waiting for the release of her NBC series, I Can’t Right Now, and tuning in weekly to her chart-topping podcast, Absolutely Not! with Heather McMahan. Now, the Atlanta-bred funny gal is headed to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com) Aug. 19 for her Sin City debut. Here, she gets personal.

WAKE-UP TIME: 7AM with my puppy, Macaroni

BREAKFAST: A fabulous cappuccino and a flaky chocolate croissant

WORKOUT: 90 minutes of stand-up comedy!

BEAUTYESSENTIALS: An E.L.F. Cosmetics brow pencil, Megababe Thigh Rescue, and Beauty Pie anything

CURRENTLY WATCHING: RuPaul’s Drag Race, honey!

CURRENTLY LISTENING TO: Cocktail jazz

FAVORITE FOLLOW: Drew Barrymore. She’s unhinged and raw, and I love it!

THEME SONG TO YOUR LIFE: The Curb Your Enthusiasm theme song

UNIFORM: My Show Me Your MuMu glitter suit or all-black and Nike Dunks!

ZODIAC: Pisces NEMESIS: American cheese

WEAKNESS: Chocolate chip cookies

ESCAPE: Wymara Resort and Villas, Turks and Caicos

DESERT ISLAND ESSENTIALS: Wine, a wine opener and acid reflux pills

LOCAL HAUNT: Wynn Lobby Bar

LAST MEAL ON EARTH: Seafood tower, wedge salad, all the potato sides, and a filet!

MENTOR: Joan Rivers (RIP)

PET: My baby Frenchies, Rigatoni and Macaroni

BEST ADVICE: You can’t control what happens, you can only control your attitude.

PHILANTHROPY: Angel Flight

MANTRA: Absolutely not!

SOULMATE: My Italian stallion, Jeff

COCKTAIL: A crisp margarita

DINNER: Sushi, please!

BEDTIME: 1AM—it’s horrible, I know!