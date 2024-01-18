By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Magazine Food & Drink Lifestyle Feature Drink List - Featured Fitness Guides New Restaurants

Drink green juice to become a healthier you in combination with an overall wellness plan with the advice of your medical health provider. Grab a green juice at these Las Vegas health spots when shopping, running errands or going to fitness sessions to instill a healthy habit.

Bowlology

Website | 10870 Charleston Blvd. W

Bowology is a healthy solution for a quick pick me up with rejuvenating green juices, delicious smoothies and refreshing acai and dragonfruit bowls. Enjoy additional locations like the one off of Saint Rose Parkway in Henderson.

JuiceFarm

Website | 11011 Charleston Blvd. W

Stroll by the JuiceFarm at The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian for a green juice while shopping. Stop by the Red Rock Casino location before hitting the movies or bowling alley for a family night.

The Juice Standard

Website | 4555 Fort Apache Rd. S

Signature cold-pressed juices at The Juice Standard are 100% organic. Check out the many locations to get in your greens.

Nektar Juice Bar

Website | 2025 Festival Plaza Dr.

Embark on a 12-day celery detox or a traditional juice cleanse at Nektar Juice Bar for a fresh start to your health journey. With multiple locations in Summerlin and Mountains Edge, Nektar Juice Bar serves the entire span of the valley with made-to-order juices, wellness root shots, bottled juice cleanses and more.

Pressed Juicery

Website | 410 Rampart Blvd. S

Pop in Pressed Juicery at Tivoli Village to complement a fitness session with a hydrating pre-workout green juice or a satisfying post-workout nut milk. The Townsquare location is excellent to visit while shopping or before catching a movie at the theater.

SunLife Organics

Website | 6810 Helen Toland St.

SunLife Organics prioritizes being a way of life toward healing with Mother Nature's high-quality ingredients. The Las Vegas location offers two green juices. Order the happy for fresh-pressed celery, cucumber, spinach, kale, apple, fennel, mint and lemon juice.

Urth Caffé

Website | 6820 Helen Toland St.

Squeezed-to-order juices are custom at the Urth Caffé locations. Choose a base of orange, apple, watermelon, carrot, grapefruit and celery. Choose add-ons like spinach, kale, parsley, ginger and beet. Mix it up or keep it simple.

Add root vegetables like turmeric and ginger to your fresh-pressed juices to reduce inflammation and slim down with celery, fennel or cucumber juices. Sip a delicious green treat to perk up your mood and support daily health habits. To health!