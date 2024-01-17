Harry Winston Gets Historical With This Showstopping Necklace

By James Aguiar By James Aguiar | | Style & Beauty

Harry Winston gets historical.

Harry Winston Marquess necklace featuring yellow and white diamonds set in platinum.

If one wants to feel as if the Gilded Age is alive and well, look no further than the legendary House of Harry Winston, with its long history of dressing royals and the founder’s own fascination with collecting. Mr. Winston himself would no doubt approve of the Marquess necklace. At once classic and contemporary, its real beauty lies in its intricate craftsmanship, with three strands handcrafted as individual necklaces coming together with over 100 carats of pure brilliance. While this ingenuity might be the epitome of quiet luxury, it’s the 15.32-carat internally flawless fancy intense yellow cushion-cut diamond that immediately demands attention and a box at the opera.