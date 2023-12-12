The 8 Most Sought-After Reservations in Las Vegas

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Culture Food & Drink Lifestyle Feature Guide Lifestyle Feature Food and Drink Feature Culture Feature Features Drink Featured Food & Drink Feature Celebrity Food & Drink List - Restaurants Restaurants wine Eat Cocktails Guides New Restaurants Hotel Resto Date Place

Booked out weeks in advance, these are the hardest restaurants to score a reservation at in Las Vegas. Plan ahead!



A look inside Carbone's dining room at ARIA Resort & Casino; PHOTO COURTESY OF MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

Carbone

Since 2015, locals and visitors have competed for tables at Carbone at ARIA Resort & Casino to indulge in exquisitely executed Italian classics ranging from lobster fra diavolo and chicken scarpariello to veal parmesan and octopus pizzaiolo. An homage to New York’s glitzy midcentury Italian-American eateries, Carbone shines thanks to its culinary dream team, Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi and Jeff Zalaznick. While a well-stocked wine cellar ensures you’ll find a bottle to enjoy with your good eats, you’re also welcome to bring your own wine for an $85 corkage fee per each 750ML bottle. Cheers!



All that glitters is gold at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Delilah

Celebrities flock to this retro supper club inside Wynn Las Vegas for a glamorous getaway filled with live music and decadent cuisine. Upstairs, guests are greeted by Delilah’s Little Bubble Bar, a Champagne haven where cocktails and small bites are provided. Downstairs, the sprawling dining room—complete with a hidden chef’s table and open-air courtyard—comes to life with showgirls and waiters bustling about with seafood platters, caviar accoutrements and sizzling steaks. For dessert, order Kendall’s Slutty Brownie, a Jenner-approved chocolate chip and Oreo brownie served with vanilla bean ice cream and molten chocolate fondue.

Chef Gordon Ramsay strikes a pose outside Hell's Kitchen at Caesars Palace; PHOTO COURTESY OF CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen

It’s hard to miss the flames that dance on the exterior walls of Gordon Ramsay’s famous Hell’s Kitchen restaurant outside Caesars Palace. Inspired by Ramsay’s Emmy-nominated television series, the real-life Hell’s Kitchen allows gourmands to enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic red and blue teams going head-to-head to prepare signature dishes, including beef Wellington, lobster risotto, pan-seared scallops, sticky toffee pudding and more. A fiery experience awaits.

Dessert is a work of art at Joël Robuchon at MGM Grand; PHOTO COURTESY OF MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

Joël Robuchon

Tucked within MGM Grand, this AAA Five-Diamond restaurant garnered three Michelin stars when the Michelin Guide still included Las Vegas in its accolades. Described as “French perfection,” Joël Robuchon has been impressing diners since its opening in 2006. The restaurant’s late namesake chef earned more than 30 Michelin stars throughout his esteemed career, leaving behind a Las Vegas institution that’s beloved for its truffled langoustine ravioli and Le Caviar Imperial—a crispy soft-boiled egg and smoked salmon topped with Imperial caviar. Opt for the 11-course tasting menu, with an optional wine pairing, to experience the best of what Joël Robuchon offers.



Sip the Williamsburg Fashioned at Peter Luger Steak House Las Vegas; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Peter Luger Steak House Las Vegas

Peter Luger Steak House Las Vegas made its Strip-side debut in mid-October 2023 at Caesars Palace, bringing with it $1 million worth of beef housed in a state-of-the-art dry room hidden beneath the restaurant. Paying homage to the brand’s original Brooklyn location, which opened its doors in 1887, the space was designed by Jeffrey Beers International with exposed brick, oak floors and tabletops, and warm wood paneling. Pull up a seat in the main dining room, at the central bar or within private dining spaces to enjoy classic steakhouse fare across lunch and dinner—think chilled shellfish towers, crisp iceberg wedge salads and USDA prime beef. Save room for dessert—the Holy Cow hot fudge sundae is piled high with homemade whipped cream.



The patio at SW Steakhouse at Wynn Las Vegas; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

SW Steakhouse

Wynn Las Vegas’ SW Steakhouse reimagines traditional steakhouse dishes with culinary style and flair thanks to executive chef Mark LoRusso. Expect dishes like pan-roasted sea scallops with English pea risotto and black truffle sauce and a range of cuts, from A5 Japanese wagyu to a chile-rubbed double ribeye. In conjunction with LoRusso’s delicious eats, resort mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini is stirring up inventive cocktails like The Montague (SW’s signature Old Fashioned) and the Dark Side of the Moon (her take on a seasonal whiskey sour) while executive pastry chef Jennifer Yee is sweetening the dessert menu with carrot cake paired with walnut brittle. While foodies indeed come to SW Steakhouse for the sumptuous fare, its position on Wynn’s Lake of Dreams adds to its whimsy and wonder.



The wagyu and beef caviar hand roll at The Mayfair Supper Club; PHOTO BY JAIME BIONDO

The Mayfair Supper Club

Dinner and a show takes on a new meaning at The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio. As the property’s famed fountains soar in the background, patrons sip martinis and nosh on seared foie gras, wagyu beef and caviar hand rolls, and the 60- to 90-ounce Japanese A5 wagyu ribeye doused in black garlic ponzu sauce. Live performers transport guests to the ambiance of a New York City club while the heat is cranked up during Mayfair After Dark, a Sin City-approved show that kicks off at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.



Lisa Vanderpump sits pretty at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace; PHOTO COURTESY OF CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT

Vanderpump Cocktail Garden

Raise a glass to Bravo and everyone’s TV guilty pleasure, Vanderpump Rules, at matriarch restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump’s original Las Vegas dining concept. Vanderpump Cocktail Garden is a lush watering hole at Caesars Palace where tables are snatched on a first-come, first-served basis with a line that trickles onto the casino floor. In true Lisa fashion, the venue is in full bloom with gorgeous florals and glittering chandeliers, under which imbibers gather to sip Vanderpump Sangria, the vodka-spiked Please Her, Caesar! and the tequila-tinged Vanderpink Margarita. Small bites and weekend brunch are also available.