Hamad Rashed Bin Ghadayer: "Horse and Camel Racing Is an Integral Part of Emirati Culture"

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 15, 2021 | Sponsored Post

Every culture is unique and has certain customs and traditions that make it stand out from other cultures. The Emirati is an old, unique, and beautiful culture that loves its horse and camel racing. Mr. Hamad Rashed Bin Ghadayer is the owner and trainer of prestigious racing horses and camels in the United Arab Emirates. He is a contributor to the racing industry, involved in keeping a part of the Emirati culture alive and booming.

He owns one of the best and top-performing companies in the equestrian industry. He has worked very hard and long to build a good reputation in the industry. He has expertise in training horses and camels that are the fastest in the racing circuits. The horses and camels trained by him have won many tournaments around the globe. Having spent years in the racing industry, he understands the science of what makes a good racing horse or camel. They start the training when the animal is as young as two years old. It begins with them obeying basic commands issued by the jockey. As a shortlisting parameter, the animals gallop two kilometers to gauge whether they have the ability to race. The animals then run certain distances based on their age to help develop their stamina. He has also conducted many racing derbies globally to promote the sport and have people from different cultures be a part of this industry. To keep the sport competitive, Mr. Hamad Rashed Bin Ghadayer sells horses and camels to other competitive companies for racing. The animals supplied by him are some of the fastest circuit runners in the industry. Even the attention of the Dubai ruling family is on the racing industry to help it gain popularity. The royal family helps keep the sport in the limelight, which results in the sport gaining traction in the region.

In the past, the traditional sport of racing horses and camels took place in an informal setting such as weddings and religious festivals. In the modern era, we see customized tracks and derbies built throughout the country. The racing season runs from October to April during the winter season. The posh, modern facilities have attracted racing entrants from all over the world. The industry has been growing at a steady rate as more and more people enter the sport.

Everyone should try and experience different cultures through their sports, architecture, and traditions. The racing culture is an integral part of the way of life for the Emirati for thousands of years and will continue to be for years to come.