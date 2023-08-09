The Haim Sisters Are Dancing To Their Own Beat

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | Culture Lifestyle Feature

Amid their U.S. tour, working on new music and serving as muses for Louis Vuitton's Nicolas Ghesquière, the Haim sisters keep dancing to their own beat.



Often, families have an almost uncanny and unique ability to harmonize, and the Haim sisters are no exception. Often finishing each other’s sentences and always in sync sartorially, the three sisters offer a modernday, rocked-out riff on musical traditions of sibling singers amped with girl-group rock power. The musical trio and fashion icons known as HAIM recently reached a major milestone this year as they celebrated the 10th anniversary of their hit album Days Are Gone—and their meteoric rise onto the international music scene.



In celebration, the album will be reissued this September, offering additional audio and remixes. When sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim released their debut record, they had no idea of the immense impact it would have. “We were just happy we’d recorded something we were proud of,” says Danielle, looking back fondly. But word quickly spread about their infectious pop-rock songs, and the Haim sisters became darlings of their fervent fans and luminaries like Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière almost overnight.



A decade into their careers, the Haim sisters show no signs of slowing down. Their loyal fan base has only grown over the years. As Danielle notes, “I think it never ceases to amaze us how dedicated and amazing our fans are. They’re incredible!” Whether it is a performance with close bud Taylor Swift as part of her Eras Tour or during the band’s recent anniversary show celebrating Days Are Gone, HAIM always rocks the crowd and is known for their engaging live performances— often done in custom Louis Vuitton leather pants crafted by Ghesquière and his team, of course. “We just had our 10th anniversary show for Days Are Gone, and the crowd was singing every word of every song the whole time,” says Alana. Este recalls the thrill of that night, saying, “People brought signs and balloons, and it felt more like a party than a concert.”



The close bond between the sisters is at the heart of HAIM’s music and success. As Este explains, “We just grew up playing music together with our parents as a family since we were kids. ... Of course, we fought as kids, but we had really good parents that made sure at the end of the day we knew to appreciate each other and treat each other with kindness.” Playing together comes naturally to the Haim sisters after so many years of making music as a family. When asked about their favorite part of performing, they all agree: “Any time the three of us get to put down our guitars and play the drums,” shares Alana. Danielle adds, “Drums are the first musical instrument that we all learned to play, and it’s the most fun to play!”



Beyond their musical talents, the Haim sisters have also become fashion icons, known for their signature matching outfits custom made by Ghesquière. “We have been mega-fans and admirers of Nicolas for over 20 years!” gushes Danielle, adding, “He understood what our album was about and the mood we created with our music and perfectly translated that to our stage looks.” Este echoes her sentiment, saying, “It’s definitely a pinch-me moment that we get to wear these beautiful clothes onstage!” The custom looks feel like the perfect representation of the band’s style and sisterly bond. As Alana explains, “We’ve always loved matching since we were kids, so it makes sense that we would continue to match onstage.”



With new music and a tour on the horizon, including a headlining performance at London’s All Points East festival, the Haim sisters show no signs of slowing down. “We’re very excited to headline All Points East festival in London at the end of summer,” says Danielle. As they embark on the next chapter of their lives and careers, the unshakable bond between the Haim sisters remains a constant source of strength, and it is no wonder luminaries like Ghesquière continue to help them suit up for shows. “Putting on our Louis Vuitton stage outfits makes us feel so confident,” offers Alana. Este sums it up perfectly: “It’s almost like armor. We’re ready to go out there and crush it.”



