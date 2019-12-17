Model Hailey Bieber recently released her personal skincare routine, and it’s really good.
The media personality sat in her bathroom, talking to viewers through her full-length 7-minute routine. In fact, the upload is her YouTube debut. Already her channel boasts 972K subscribers.
Bieber explains that she has a shoot later that day, so she goes for extra moisture and freshness. She uses face and eye masks to brighten her skin and depuff her eyes before moving on to her everyday routine. The process is basic but effective, and includes all the recommended necessities for successful skincare practice: cleanser, serum, moisturizer and SPF. Special emphasis on that last product, as Bieber claims to be “very big” on the importance of sunscreen.
See also: MD Glam Is Changing The Skincare Game With Their Paraben,Sulfate, & Dye Free Products
Ready for some quick tips? Apply your serum on damp skin (so don’t completely dry your face after cleanser), use SPF on your neck and eyelids, and get your husband into skincare, too. Despite being very into skincare, Bieber remains modest and says she is always “down to be corrected” on her technique and wants to hear about recommendations anyone else has in the comments.
Whether you want to get into skincare, or simply check out Hailey’s favorite products, look no further. Here are the products she uses regularly (in the order she uses them):
Face Mask: Biologique Recherche Masque Visolastine
Eye Masks: Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Gold Under Eye Masks
Eye Scuplting Bar: Zena Foster Sonic Gold Beauty Bar
Cleanser: Ranavat Botanics Ranavant Botanics Luminous Ceremony Cream Cleanser
Serum: Biba Los Angeles Plant Stem Cell Peptide Serum
Oil: Furtuna Skin Due Alberi Biphase Moisturizing Oil
Facial Massaging Tool: Shani Darden Skin Care Facial Sculpting Wand
SPF: Elta MD Tinted Sunscreen
Photography by: YouTube video