Shreya Chari | April 27, 2021 | Style & Beauty

Just a few days after releasing her morning skincare routine, model and celebutante Hailey Beiber blesses us with her bedtime regimen.

Her YouTube channel is still incredibly new, and it mostly consists of personal peeks into her life with some star cameos, like Kendall Jenner. It's refreshing to see the star living her life, and she approaches each video with a friendly and casual demeanor. No wonder she's already earned more than 1 million subscribers.

This clip covers everything Bieber does to soothe her skin after a long day of work.

She's a big fan of double cleansing and also sings the praises of peptides. She uses an intense moisturizer so that her skin “looks like a glazed donut." Bieber also spot treats her problem areas with the “teensiest” bit of prescription treatment and fun star-shaped pimple stickers.

She also loves going over her eyes with eye cream to depuff and keep them looking young, and finishes off the routine with a trusty Aquaphor to hydrate her lips. Young as she might be, she uses a retinol eye cream at night, which can really help prevent fine lines and wrinkles.

Ready to get gorgeous and hop under the covers? Jump right in Bieber's night-time skincare routine below.

MARA Beauty Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil

HoliFrog Tashmoo Water Lily Nourishing Milky Wash

Biba Los Angeles Plant Stem Cell Peptide Serum

Biba Los Angeles Cream Barrier

Furtuna Skin Due Alberi Biphase Moisturizing Oil

Starface Hydro-Stars

bareMinerals Ageless Phyto-Retinol Eye Cream

Aquaphor Healing Ointment

