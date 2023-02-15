Your Guide To The Ultimate Weekend Getaway In Scottsdale

By Laura Eckstein Jones By Laura Eckstein Jones | | Lifestyle

Scottsdale offers the perfect blend of indulgence, intrigue and adventure.



Sunset at Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve.

ADVENTURE

Surrounded by dramatic desert and mountains from every vantage point, Scottsdale is rife with exciting ways to explore the area. On the northern end of the city is the McDowell Sonoran Preserve, which at 225 square miles is one of the country’s largest urban preserves. There are multiple trails to tour on foot, along with horseback riding, biking and rock climbing. Those searching for even more heart-racing activities can look to Stellar Adventures for Hummer, ATV or UTV rides deep in the heart of the desert and the Tonto National Forest, while Ford Bronco lovers can hone in on their passion with Desert Dog Offroad Adventures’ exciting tours. Using a fleet of 2021 Broncos, travelers can choose daytime or sunset sessions. And, for visitors hoping to gain new perspectives, Rainbow Ryders delivers via stunning hot air balloon rides above Deer Valley and the Sonoran Desert. Sunrise and sunset group rides are available, as is the option to book a private sunset ride for your party.



A decadent spread at Hash Kitchen

BITES & SIPS

One of Scottsdale’s most popular brunch and breakfast destinations is Hash Kitchen, an over-the-top den of delights known for a huge menu of inventive dishes, including cannoli pancakes, banana split brioche French toast and the savory loaded baked potato Benedict. Early imbibers should know that the drink menu is stellar: Don’t skip the build-your-own bloody mary bar or the mimosa flight with an optional cotton candy glitter bomb, natch. For a lighter—yet still totally delicious—lunch, opt for Farm & Craft’s healthy bowls or flatbreads. And if you’re still hungry, head to The Mission in Old Town Scottsdale for incredible Mexican cuisine—the crispy rock shrimp tacos, guacamole and white bean dip are must-orders, as is the prickly pear margarita. There are too many stellar places for dinner to list, but some of our favorites include Francine for upscale French Mediterranean cuisine in a lively environment; Ocean 44 for elegant seafood, steak and sides; FnB, a local darling that sources AZ ingredients in an inventive and delicious way; The Americano, a sexy modern Italian resto from Scott Conant; and Citizen Public House, an award-winning spot serving fresh American comfort food in a warm, welcoming setting.



Scottsdale Fashion Square’s Luxury Wing

SHOP

For a one-stop glamorous shopping experience, head to Scottsdale Fashion Square’s new luxury wing, where Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Dior, Louis Vuitton and more all reside. For a more local experience, wander around Old Town Scottsdale, where shops—everything from authentic Southwestern styles at Buffalo Boutique to expertly curated luxury vintage fashions at Vintage by Misty—tasting rooms and restaurants coexist in a charming and historic section of the city. Within Old Town Scottsdale is The Mercantile, a boutique marketplace offering pieces by local merchants and artists, while further afield is WUNDERKIND, Philip Manghisi’s boutique housing a tightly edited selection of ready-to-wear designer pieces from brands like Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney and Tom Ford; fine jewelry from Spinelli Kilcollin and Irene Neuwirth; decor, accessories and more. Manghisi worked with L.A. retail legend Elyse Walker before opening his own store earlier this year.



Palo Verde Spa & Apothecary at Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows

STAY & SPA

There’s no shortage of incredible resorts in the area, many of which have luxe spas on-site. The serene Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, A Gurney’s Resort & Spa is welcoming the Nirvana Food & Wine Festival this November, while the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess—which recently opened Arizona’s first Sisley-Paris Spa—is set to debut a new residential-style hotel this fall, the Privado Villas, onsite. Old-school European in style, Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia houses the luxurious Joya Spa, while Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows has a chic, upbeat vibe; a fab all-day restaurant; and a new retreat program. Dubbed The Mindful Journey, the three-day personalized program serves to help guests strengthen their connections to themselves and to nature. Golf and adventure lovers alike should head to Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North—yes, for the golf—but also to experience newly debuted programming, including Sip, Soar & Explore, a guided hike with wine tasting.



A James Turrell SkySpace at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art.

ART & CULTURE

The biggest art event to hit the area is Canal Convergence, a free, large-scale public art festival that’s celebrating a decade this November. The 10- day event offers a variety of immersive experiences, including augmented reality, fire shows on the historic Arizona canal and more. Speaking of immersive, Wonderspaces—a rotating gallery of interactive large-scale art pieces—recently added two new pieces to its exciting collection: “The Border” by Carolin Wanitzek and “Parastella” by Christopher Schardt. In late October, the petite yet powerful Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art is welcoming SoCal artist Phillip K. Smith III to create a site-specific work that will explode with a multitude of light and color. In the meantime, make sure to check out Arizona-based James Turrell’s Skyspace there, especially during sunset. Other must-visit spots—both in nearby Phoenix—include the Musical Instrument Museum; the Native American-centered Heard Museum; and Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, which is currently showcasing a wide range of work by photographer Edward Curtis, including images, audio recordings and some of the earliest known films of the Native American people.