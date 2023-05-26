Gucci Unlocks Its Vault For Summer 2023

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty

Gucci Vault, an "experimental concept store" has released its designs for summer 2023.

This year's Vault includes men's and women's ready-to-wear pieces, jewelry, watches and accessories that are perfect for "everything from carefree seaside getaways and outdoor adventures to the season’s most anticipated formal celebrations and rituals," according to Gucci.

The collection features collaborations with storied brands and young designers, including Agua by Agua Bendita, Connor McKnight, Husbands, Judith Leiber Couture, Maison Michel, Prounis Jewelry, Rowing Blazers and Vans.

The limited-edition capsule is available online here.