At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More
Read More

February 10, 2021

Singer-Songwriter Tayla Parx Is Coping Just Fine
Read More

January 29, 2021

Celeb Songwriter Tayla Parx Is Coping Just Fine
Read More

January 25, 2021

Hailee Steinfeld Reimagines The Period Piece With 'Dickinson'

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

February 17, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Chef Nyesha Arrington's French Onion Style Pot Roast
Read More

February 17, 2021

5 Luxury Teas to Try in 2021
Read More

February 10, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Tatyana Nesteruk's Best French Toast

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

February 12, 2021

Real Estate Mogul Brothers Tal and Oren Alexander's Take On The Market Right Now
Read More

February 11, 2021

Now Your Home Can Wear Erdem Too
Read More

February 9, 2021

23 Grandiose Estates You Can Snatch Up Now

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

February 18, 2021

Celeb Facialist Shani Darden Launches a Must-Have New Skincare Product—Here, She Spills All
Read More

February 18, 2021

Experience The Glamour Of Gucci This Season
Read More

February 10, 2021

9 Luxury Lingerie Brands to Try On This Valentine's Day
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Gucci clothing, shoes, handbag, watch and jewelry, gucci.com

Gucci clothing; sunglasses; Flora ring in 18K yellow gold with diamonds, $4,250; lion head ring in 18K yellow gold with amethysts and diamonds, $2,900; Le Marché des Merveilles earrings in 18K yellow gold with diamonds, price upon request; ring in sterling silver, $370; GG Running ring in 18K yellow gold, $2,590; and ring in metal with aged gold finish and stud with emerald crystal, $450; gucci.‌com

Gucci clothing; handbag; gloves; and lion head single earring in 18K white gold with diamonds, yellow beryl, aquamarine and yellow sapphire, $5,200; gucci.‌com

Gucci clothing, shoes, handbags and luggage, gucci.com

Gucci clothing, shoes and jewelry, gucci.com

Gucci medium GG Supreme tote with brown leather trim and adjustable handles, $1,980, gucci.com

Gucci clothing and hat, gucci.‌com

Gucci clothing, shoes, sunglasses and handbag, gucci.com

Gucci clothing; shoes; sunglasses; watch; and large GG Supreme top-handle tote with Donald Duck Disney brown leather trim and adjustable leather strap, $1,980; gucci.com

Gucci clothing, shoes and jewelry, gucci.com

Experience The Glamour Of Gucci This Season

Styled by James Aguiar | February 18, 2021 | Style & Beauty Featured


Tags: fashion gucci

Photography by: Photographed by Dennis Golonka; Styled by James Aguiar; Photo Assistant: Scott Quintavalle; Props: Tommy Lonardo; Fashion assistant: Jennifer Havrilla; Hair by Hikari Tezuka with Art Department using AG Hair; Makeup by Ashleigh Ciucci with See Management using MAC; Models: Alima Fofana, Women 360 Management; Huxley, DNA Models; Zachary Lynn

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: