Gucci Takes Us Out To The Ballgame With Latest MLB Capsule

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | June 16, 2023 | Style & Beauty

Root, root, root for your home team with Gucci.

The fashion house released their latest capsule collection with Major League Baseball with a selection of ready-to-wear pieces, accessories and shoes including hats, sneakers, varsity jackets and more featuring the iconic MLB logos.

Gucci and MLB began their partnership in 2018, and this latest entry continues the relationship, and "celebrates the richness of MLB’s authentic traditions and crafted signature styling," according to the press release.

See a few of the pieces below and view the entire collection at Gucci.com.

Gucci Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians Baseball Cap

Gucci New York Yankees

New York Yankees Coat

Gucci Oakland Athletics

Nylon Jacket With Oakland Athletics Patch

Gucci Philadelphia Phillies

Pittsburgh Pirates Jersey Zip Jacket

Gucci MLBDenim Vest With MLB Patches

Gucci MLB Shoes

Houston Astros Mens Gucci Basket Sneakers


Photography by: Courtesy Of Gucci