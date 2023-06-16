Gucci Takes Us Out To The Ballgame With Latest MLB Capsule

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty

Root, root, root for your home team with Gucci.

The fashion house released their latest capsule collection with Major League Baseball with a selection of ready-to-wear pieces, accessories and shoes including hats, sneakers, varsity jackets and more featuring the iconic MLB logos.

See Also: Gucci Unlocks Its Summer 2023 Vault

Gucci and MLB began their partnership in 2018, and this latest entry continues the relationship, and "celebrates the richness of MLB’s authentic traditions and crafted signature styling," according to the press release.

See a few of the pieces below and view the entire collection at Gucci.com.

Cleveland Guardians Baseball Cap

New York Yankees Coat

Nylon Jacket With Oakland Athletics Patch

Pittsburgh Pirates Jersey Zip Jacket

Denim Vest With MLB Patches

Houston Astros Mens Gucci Basket Sneakers