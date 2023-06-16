Gucci Takes Us Out To The Ballgame With Latest MLB Capsule

The fashion house released their latest capsule collection with Major League Baseball with a selection of ready-to-wear pieces, accessories and shoes including hats, sneakers, varsity jackets and more featuring the iconic MLB logos.
Gucci and MLB began their partnership in 2018, and this latest entry continues the relationship, and "celebrates the richness of MLB’s authentic traditions and crafted signature styling," according to the press release.
See a few of the pieces below and view the entire collection at Gucci.com.