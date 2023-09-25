Gucci, Fendi, Balenciaga & More Luxury Designers With Collections For Kids

By: Alessandra Adams By: Alessandra Adams | | Style & Beauty

Fendi kids collection

Luxury drip isn’t just for adults. Kids can be just as chic as mom and dad, and the biggest names in high-end fashion are here to make sure of that.

Whether your child is more into dresses and glitter, or comfortable sweats and a T-shirt, these brands have something for everyone.

Beyond clothes, some of these household names have crafted designer toys to rock your kids’ worlds. Here are just some of the most well-known names in fashion who carry children’s clothes and accessories.

Dior

Whether you have a baby, a toddler or a young child, Dior has something for every step of your child’s journey. The French fashion house’s baby line features a Dior stroller and baby clothes for the little ones. Once they’re ready for school and outside activities, Dior offers the perfect winter coats and boots. The line ranges from $260 to $2,250 and features backpacks, tops, jeans and sweats.

Gucci

Who wouldn’t want to be a baby sporting Gucci? The brand released a children’s line with classic Gucci flare for newborns to children aged 12. The whimsical colors and fabrics from Gucci’s iconic collections are replicated into miniature versions for the young ones in your life.

Dolce & Gabbana

The revolutionary Dolce & Gabanna also boasts a children’s line. This collection ranges from newborn to 12 years old and features everything from pajamas and shoes to dresses and coats. Since its original children’s line launch in 2012, the brand has been able to expand from just clothing to accessories, jewelry and nightwear, among other things.

Chloe

Chloe is known for its simplistic and clean silhouettes for adults, but the children’s line takes a youthful spin on the classic Chloe look. Staple pieces include dresses, coats and a backpack. The line is classy and put together for any event, but also has hints of youthful ruffles and silhouettes for the younger ones.

Fendi

Fendi has clothes for both babies and kids within an extensive children’s line. One of the more recognizable pieces is the iconic Fendi baby playsuits and sweatsuits. Celebrity children like John Mulaney’s child, Malcolm, can be spotted rocking the Fendi sweats.

Marc Jacobs

The Marc Jacobs Kids collection is colorful and full of cool patterns and shapes. The collection takes a spin on the bright and funky colors of classic children’s clothes and adds a luxury twist. You can find coats, sweaters and dresses perfect for the colder months.

Stella McCartney

Colorful, youthful and funky are some of the words I would use to describe this line. In typical Stella McCartney fashion, the children’s line screams in bright blues, reds, pinks and greens. From the abstract color blocking to the fun prints, this line screams youthful energy. The reindeer boots and matching set are some of the notable pieces of the line.

Balenciaga

Balenciaga’s children’s line is the mini version of its adult favorites. From the jogging shorts to the sneakers, this kid’s clothing is sure to make a statement on the playground. Although they don’t have the ones that look like socks in a kid’s version, they do have the very recognizable Triple S sneakers for the little ones.

Armani

The Armani children’s collection demonstrates classy schoolwear at its finest. The knitted dress and vests with letter logos emulate the classic school uniforms with luxury flare. Even if they aren’t into sweaters, there are sweats and t-shirts with the classic Armani logos.

Now that your kid is dressed to the nines, explore the digital world of fashion with your kiddos and see which luxury designers have in-game looks available via Roblox, or even Fortnite!