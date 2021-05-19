Gucci Looks To Its Past In Honor Of 100 Years

James Aguiar | May 19, 2021 | Style & Beauty

With the flood of fashion news coming from Gucci and the house’s milestone 100th anniversary, it makes perfect sense the luxury brand would revisit the archives for inspiration.



Clockwise from top: Gucci Beloved GG Marmont small chain shoulder bag, Beloved 1955 Horsebit shoulder bag and Beloved Dionysus shoulder bag, gucci.com

Designer Alessandro Michele traveled through decades and eras to reinvent Gucci’s adored classics for the Beloved collection. A quick stop in 2015 for the Dionysus bag (the first from his debut women’s collection), a dabble with the infamous Horsebit of 1955 and a reimagining of the Jackie from 1961 are all done in colors evocative of the most enviable of precious gems. The result is a veritable style feast for the eyes and, of course, your look. Dig in.