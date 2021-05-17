Grupo Vidanta to launch “VidantaWorld” Immersive Entertainment Parks in Mexico

By Karishhma Ashwin | May 17, 2021 | Sponsored Post

As the world is gradually emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, people are getting ready to reclaim their lives. The next few years promise to be full of family gatherings, travel, and special events, and theme parks are expected to benefit from this boom.

Grupo Vidanta, Latin America’s leading resort and tourism developer, is currently in the process of building VidantaWorld, a series of immersive entertainment parks in Vallarta, Mexico. VidantaWorld promises to be much more than a theme park, and is billing itself as a collection of three “dream parks.”

The first phase to open will include a fire-lit plaza, shops, dining options, boardwalk, and lake show complete with animation, fountains, music, and live performers. Future openings include hotel accommodations, a water park, a nature park, and a new Cirque du Soleil zone.

VidantaWorld will feature rides that will be the first of their kind in Latin America. Already open and operating in anticipation of VidantaWorld is SkyDream Parks Gondola, the world’s first such system to be built at a beach resort. This aerial gondola will connect all 2,500 acres of VidantaWorld in a 4-mile loop soaring over 150 feet.

Grupo Vidanta has also purchased a unique Ferris wheel from world-class attraction creator Intamin. It will feature a mix of standing cabins and cabins that move along a track, as well as a dazzling light design that will integrate with the nearby lake show. For more adventurous guests, there will be a 131-meter parachute drop by Aerophile along the water’s edge, offering amazing views of the parks and Sierra Madre Mountains.

This is just one part of the three dream parks Grupo Vidanta is planning in order to reimagine the world of entertainment. This visionary project is sure to make a big impact on the competitive theme park industry as it aims to draw scores of guests to the beautiful Vallarta region of Mexico.