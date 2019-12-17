At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More
Read More

October 22, 2020

How Elizabeth Debicki Surrendered to 2020 and Prepared to Play Princess Diana
Read More

October 22, 2020

19 Philanthropic Families Who Are Investing in a Better Future
Read More

October 11, 2020

Modern Men of Las Vegas

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

October 19, 2020

Garden Of Flavor's Lisa Reed Talks Gardening, Superfoods And Beauty Elixirs
Read More

October 7, 2020

Clase Azul Releases A Tequila Inspired By The Day of the Dead
Read More

September 2, 2020

Cincoro Tequila Masters Craft And Flavor

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

October 6, 2020

5 Furniture Standouts From Mitchel Gold + Bob Williams' New Collection
Read More

September 30, 2020

The Most Affordable Las Vegas Boulevard Address
Read More

September 11, 2020

ASID Announces First Ever Virtual Conference

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

October 16, 2020

Longines Takes Cues From Aviation Icons For Its Latest Watch Collection
Read More

October 13, 2020

8 Outdoorsy Men's Ensembles Fitting For Fall
Read More

October 9, 2020

Introducing Rolex's New Oyster Perpetual Watch Line
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Greek Lightning is Transforming the Shot Culture

Jordan Finkel | October 22, 2020 | Drink

image_(1).png

Taking shots is celebratory tradition, as well as a party culture for people having fun and enjoying life. Greek Lightning is changing this culture with their delicious cinnamon honey liquor, with ingredients delivered directly from Greece. Just like the lightning bolt on the bottle, the aromatic flavor will give you a jolt of lightning, and lift your party mood. The shots go down very smoothly, as this majestic elixir is infused with exquisite ingredients that will have you looking forward to the next round. With flavors like grape, honey, cinnamon, and other herbs and spices, Greek Lightning is changing the way people take shots and celebrate.

The Greeks live their life with a carefree nature, enjoying life, and not over complicating the simplicity of their existence. Greek Lightning encompasses this very nature as it can be enjoyed by anyone, from the high rollers at the Las Vegas card rooms, to the average store employee looking to kick back after a long day of work. This drink can be used as a mixer for your favorite cocktails, or you can enjoy sipping on it while watching the ball game. However, it has become increasingly popular for those who want to celebrate a birthday or special occasion, by taking shots. After a shot or two, you will be feeling like a Greek god or goddess as you will be transformed to a state of elation, and the impeccable flavor will have you looking forward to another shot with your friends or co-workers, with this nectar of the gods. Greek Lightning goes down smooth and finishes even better. Greek Lightning continues to change the shot culture of all those who enjoy it, and can be enjoyed by anyone who is looking forward to party and feel eccentric, and electric.

Greek Lightning is currently being seen at all the party hotspots around the states, make sure to get a bottle for yourself and enjoy a shot for yourself. Whether you are at a party, celebrating at a restaurant, or just relaxing at home, this is drink will add some lightning to your current state and have you enjoying life, just as the Greeks do!

For more information, or to get a bottle of Greek Lightning for yourself or your friends, visit www.thegreeklightning.com

Tags:

Photography by:

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: