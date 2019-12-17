Greek Lightning is Transforming the Shot Culture

Jordan Finkel | October 22, 2020 | Drink

Taking shots is celebratory tradition, as well as a party culture for people having fun and enjoying life. Greek Lightning is changing this culture with their delicious cinnamon honey liquor, with ingredients delivered directly from Greece. Just like the lightning bolt on the bottle, the aromatic flavor will give you a jolt of lightning, and lift your party mood. The shots go down very smoothly, as this majestic elixir is infused with exquisite ingredients that will have you looking forward to the next round. With flavors like grape, honey, cinnamon, and other herbs and spices, Greek Lightning is changing the way people take shots and celebrate.

The Greeks live their life with a carefree nature, enjoying life, and not over complicating the simplicity of their existence. Greek Lightning encompasses this very nature as it can be enjoyed by anyone, from the high rollers at the Las Vegas card rooms, to the average store employee looking to kick back after a long day of work. This drink can be used as a mixer for your favorite cocktails, or you can enjoy sipping on it while watching the ball game. However, it has become increasingly popular for those who want to celebrate a birthday or special occasion, by taking shots. After a shot or two, you will be feeling like a Greek god or goddess as you will be transformed to a state of elation, and the impeccable flavor will have you looking forward to another shot with your friends or co-workers, with this nectar of the gods. Greek Lightning goes down smooth and finishes even better. Greek Lightning continues to change the shot culture of all those who enjoy it, and can be enjoyed by anyone who is looking forward to party and feel eccentric, and electric.

Greek Lightning is currently being seen at all the party hotspots around the states, make sure to get a bottle for yourself and enjoy a shot for yourself. Whether you are at a party, celebrating at a restaurant, or just relaxing at home, this is drink will add some lightning to your current state and have you enjoying life, just as the Greeks do!

For more information, or to get a bottle of Greek Lightning for yourself or your friends, visit www.thegreeklightning. com