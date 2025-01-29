Everything You Need to Know About the 2025 GRAMMY Awards

Culture, Feature, Events, Guide, Culture Feature, Features, Featured, Celebrity, Awards, Television, Entertainment, Music, Guides,

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Culture, Feature, Events, Guide, Culture Feature, Features, Featured, Celebrity, Awards, Television, Entertainment, Music, Guides,

From Taylor Swift to Beyoncé to Billie Eilish, music’s biggest stars are headed to Los Angeles for the 67th annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2. Here’s what you need to know.



Beyoncé leads this year’s GRAMMY Awards with 11 nominations.

The When and Where

The 67th annual GRAMMY Awards will air live on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. PST on CBS and Paramount+. The stars will gather at Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) in Downtown Los Angeles.

The Who

For the fifth year, comedian Trevor Noah will host the awards. While Beyoncé stands as the most-awarded and most-nominated artist in GRAMMY history—with 32 wins and 99 nominations—she has the chance to add even more hardware to her trophy case with her 11 nominations for her work from the genre-bending album, Cowboy Carter. Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Post Malone and Kendrick Lamar follow with seven nominations, and pop queens Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan have each earned six nominations.

Taylor Swift has earned her seventh Album of the Year nomination for The Tortured Poets Department, making her the first woman to do so. She's also the first and only artist to have won the award four times, breaking the three-time winning record held by Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon.



The Competition

Known as the Big Four—Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist—the night’s biggest awards, of the 94 awarded, will be vied for by a fiercely competitive lineup of artists. Here are the standings:

Album of the Year

Andre 3000 - New Blue Sun

Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet

Charli XCX - Brat

Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Song of the Year

Song of the Year honors songwriters for the composition, melody and lyrics of a song.

Shaboozey - “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Billie Eilish - “Birds of a Feather”

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars - “Die with a Smile”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - “Fortnight”

Chappell Roan - “Good Luck, Babe!”

Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us”

Sabrina Carpenter - “Please Please Please”

Beyoncé - “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Record of the Year

Unlike Song of the Year, which awards songwriters, Record of the Year recognizes the recording itself and the artist, engineers, producers and mixers who brought it to life.

The Beatles - “Then and Now”

Beyoncé - “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Sabrina Carpenter - “Espresso”

Charli XCX - “360”

Billie Eilish - “Birds of a Feather”

Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us”

Chappell Roan - “Good Luck, Babe!”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - “Fortnight”

Best New Artist

Chappell Roan

Sabrina Carpenter

Shaboozey

Benson Boone

Teddy Swims

Raye

Doechii

Khruangbin

The Performances

The GRAMMYs notably feature some of television’s most memorable live performances. The current lineup of performers includes Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Shakira, Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, Doechii, Raye, Sheryl Crow, John Legend, Brad Paisley, Cynthia Erivo, Brittany Howard, Janelle Monáe, Stevie Wonder, St Vincent, Lainey Wilson, Jacob Collier, Herbie Hancock and Coldplay’s Chris Martin. A recent CBS promotion confirmed Taylor Swift and Beyoncé’s attendance at the awards, but fans are still waiting to see if either will perform. A special tribute to the late Quincy Jones will take place, along with programming that honors the victims of the recent Los Angeles fires. Click here for how The Recording Academy is giving back.

Guests who attend the GRAMMY Awards through Hilton Honors Experiences stay at the beautiful Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.



The Invite

While the music industry’s most notable artists, producers, recording engineers, mixers, publicists and celebrity presenters top the GRAMMY guest list, mere mortals can earn an invitation through exclusive partnerships with The Recording Academy. We’ll be in the room on Feb. 2 thanks to Hilton Honors Experiences, a program that gives Hilton Honors members and music lovers exclusive access to the GRAMMY Awards. Guests can choose from two options—the Ultimate GRAMMY Experience and the Gold GRAMMY Experience, which both offer stays at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. As the Official Hotel Partner of the GRAMMY Awards, Hilton’s tight-knit relationship with The Recording Academy is a fitting one. In 1959, The Beverly Hilton hosted the inaugural ceremony, and the brand is also credited with inventing the Las Vegas residency as we know it today. How’s that for hitting a high note? Click here for how Hilton is also supporting the Los Angeles fire victims.