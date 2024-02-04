Here Are The 2024 Grammy Award Winners

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | February 4, 2024 | Culture Awards
Taylor Swift accepts the Best Pop Vocal Album award for Midnights onstage during the 66th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4 in Los Angeles.
Music’s biggest stars gathered under one roof for music’s biggest night and Taylor Swift wasn't the only one to walk away a winner. See below for all the winners at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
Record of the Year
"Worship" — Jon Batiste
"Not Strong Enough" — Boygenius
"Flowers" — Miley Cyrus (WINNER)
"What Was I Made For?" [from the motion picture Barbie] — Billie Eilish
"On My Mama" — Victoria Monét
"Vampire" — Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero" — Taylor Swift
"Kill Bill" — SZA
Album of the Year
World Music Radio — Jon Batiste
The Record — Boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure — Janelle Monáe
Guts — Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights — Taylor Swift (WINNER)
SOS — SZA
Song of the Year
"A&W" — Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey, and Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
"Anti-Hero" — Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"Butterfly" — Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
"Dance The Night" (from Barbie The Album) — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
"Flowers" — Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein, and Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
"Kill Bill" — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, and Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
"Vampire" — Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)
"What Was I Made For?" [from the motion picture Barbie] — Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) (WINNER)
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét (WINNER)
The War and Treaty
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff (WINNER)
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas (WINNER)
Justin Tranter
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Flowers" — Miley Cyrus (WINNER)
"Paint The Town Red" — Doja Cat
"What Was I Made For"— Billie Eilish
"Vampire"— Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero"— Taylor Swift
Best Pop Vocal Album
Chemistry — Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus
Guts — Olivia Rodrigo
- (Subtract) — Ed Sheeran
Midnights — Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Best Pop Dance Recording
"Baby Don't Hurt Me" — David Guetta, Anne-Marie, and Coi Leray
"Miracle" — Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding
"Padam Padam" — Kylie Minogue (WINNER)
"One in a Million" — Bebe Rexha and David Guetta
"Rush" — Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Playing Robots Into Heaven — James Blake
For That Beautiful Feeling — The Chemical Brothers
Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) — Fred again.. (WINNER)
Kx5 — Kx5
Quest for Fire — Skrillex
Best Rock Album
But Here We Are — Foo Fighters
Starcatcher — Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons — Metallica
This Is Why — Paramore (WINNER)
In Times New Roman... — Queens of the Stone Age
Best Alternative Music Album
The Car — Arctic Monkeys
The Record — Boygenius (WINNER)
Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island — Gorillaz
I Inside the Old Year Dying — PJ Harvey
Best R&B Album
Girls Night Out — Babyface
What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) — Coco Jones
Special Occasion — Emily King
Jaguar II — Victoria Monét (WINNER)
Clear 2: Soft Life EP — Summer Walker
Best Melodic Rap Performance
"Sittin' on Top of the World" — Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage
"Attention" — Doja Cat
"Spin Bout U" — Drake and 21 Savage
"All My Life" — Lil Durk featuring J. Cole (WINNER)
"Low" — SZA
Best Rap Song
"Attention" — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, and Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)
"Barbie World" [from Barbie The Album] — Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr., and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)
"Just Wanna Rock" — Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods, and Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)
"Rich Flex" — Brytavious Chambers, Isaac "Zac" De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael "Finatik" Mule, and Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake and 21 Savage)
"Scientists & Engineers" — Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore, and Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane) (WINNER)
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Love in Exile — Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
Quality Over Opinion — Louis Cole
SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree — Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, and SuperBlue
Live at the Piano — Cory Henry
The Omnichord Real Book — Meshell Ndegeocello (WINNER)
Best Country Album
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat — Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne — Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan
Rustin' in the Rain — Tyler Childers
Bell Bottom Country — Lainey Wilson (WINNER)
Best Americana Album
Brandy Clark — Brandy Clark
The Chicago Sessions — Rodney Crowell
You're the One — Rhiannon Giddens
Weathervanes — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (WINNERS)
The Returner — Allison Russell
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Bordado a Mano — Ana Bárbara
La Sánchez — Lila Downs
Motherflower — Flor de Toloache
Amor Como en las Películas de Antes — Lupita Infante
Génesis — Peso Pluma (WINNER)
Best African Music Performance
"Amapiano" — Asake and Olamide
"City Boys" — Burna Boy
"Unavailable" — Davido featuring Musa Keys
"Rush" — Ayra Starr
"Water" — Tyla (WINNER)
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (includes film and television)
Barbie — Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Ludwig Göransson, composer
The Fabelmans — John Williams, composer
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — John Williams, composer
Oppenheimer — Ludwig Göransson, composer (WINNER)
