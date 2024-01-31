Drink Like The Stars With These Grammy-Official Cocktail Recipes

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | January 31, 2024 | Food & Drink Awards
You might not have an invite to the Grammy Awards, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the fun of music’s biggest night.
The ceremony goes down on Feb. 4 at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles and the evening will bring together the industry’s biggest stars all under one roof. With the likes of Taylor Swift, SZA, Miley Cyrus, Boygenius and more as nominees, you can expect the evening to be full of blowout performances, touching tributes, top-notch fashion and more.
And we think you should elevate your Grammy watch with a Grammy-official beverage. All week long, Smirnoff is serving up drinks at the ceremony and events leading up to the show. It’s the official spirits sponsor for the big night, and they’re making sure you also get to sip what your favorite artists will be drinking this weekend.
Generously shared by Smirnoff, you can whip up your own Grammy-ready cocktails by following the recipes below. Whether you prefer a crisp classic cocktail or a vibrant, fruity drink, these libations please imbibes of all palates.
Ingredients
1.5 oz Smirnoff No. 21
4 oz ginger beer
3 Lime Wedges
Glass: Copper Mug
Garnish: Mint
Method
Ingredients
1 oz Smirnoff No. 21
0.5 oz Triple Sec
1 oz Cranberry Juice
0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
Glass: Martini
Garnish: Orange Twist
Method
Ingredients
1.5 oz Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind
1 oz Pineapple Juice
0.25 oz Simple Syrup
Soda
Garnish: Tajín strip, pineapple wedge, marigold flower
Glass: Collins Glass
Method
Photography by: Courtesy Smirnoff