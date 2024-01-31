Drink Like The Stars With These Grammy-Official Cocktail Recipes

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Food & Drink Awards

You might not have an invite to the Grammy Awards, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the fun of music’s biggest night.

The ceremony goes down on Feb. 4 at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles and the evening will bring together the industry’s biggest stars all under one roof. With the likes of Taylor Swift, SZA, Miley Cyrus, Boygenius and more as nominees, you can expect the evening to be full of blowout performances, touching tributes, top-notch fashion and more.

And we think you should elevate your Grammy watch with a Grammy-official beverage. All week long, Smirnoff is serving up drinks at the ceremony and events leading up to the show. It’s the official spirits sponsor for the big night, and they’re making sure you also get to sip what your favorite artists will be drinking this weekend.

Generously shared by Smirnoff, you can whip up your own Grammy-ready cocktails by following the recipes below. Whether you prefer a crisp classic cocktail or a vibrant, fruity drink, these libations please imbibes of all palates.

Smirnoff Mule

Ingredients

1.5 oz Smirnoff No. 21

4 oz ginger beer

3 Lime Wedges

Glass: Copper Mug

Garnish: Mint

Method

Combine Smirnoff No. 21 and ginger beer in a copper mug filled with ice. Squeeze a lime wedge. Stir gently Garnish with a lime slice and mint.

Cosmopolitan

Ingredients

1 oz Smirnoff No. 21

0.5 oz Triple Sec

1 oz Cranberry Juice

0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

Glass: Martini

Garnish: Orange Twist

Method

Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake well Double strain into large cocktail glass. Garnish with lime wheel and orange twist.

Piña Picante

Ingredients

1.5 oz Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind

1 oz Pineapple Juice

0.25 oz Simple Syrup

Soda

Garnish: Tajín strip, pineapple wedge, marigold flower

Glass: Collins Glass

Method

Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake well Add into a Collins glass with ice. Garnish with tajín strip, pineapple wedge and marigold flower.