Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Grammy Awards

By: Denise Warner

It's almost time for the 66th annual Grammy Awards. Here's everything you need to know about music's biggest night.

When Are The Grammys?

The Grammys are on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Where Is The Ceremony?

The main event happens at Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. The pre-show ceremony will take place at the Peacock Theater in L.A.

What Time Does It Start?

The premiere ceremony begins at 3:30 p.m. eastern, and the show begins at 8 p.m. eastern.

Who Is Hosting?

Trevor Noah is back to host again.

Who Are The Nominees?

SZA and Victoria Monét lead the pack with nine and seven nods, respectively, while Taylor Swift is nominated for six. See the full list of nominees here.

Who Is Performing?

Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, SZA and U2 have been announced as performers so far.

Who Else Will Be There?

Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz, Lionel Richie, Mark Ronson, Maluma, Meryl Streep, Samara Joy, Taylor Tomlinson, and Oprah Winfrey are all presenting. And expect other nominees to turn out. But one person who won't? Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce, who recently told the Pat McAfee Show that while he'd love to support the Anti-Hero singer on the big night, he has other obligations preparing for the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

How Can I Watch?

The premiere ceremony will be streamed on Grammys.com and YouTube. CBS will air the evening portion and it will stream on Paramont+.