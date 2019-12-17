At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Gorilla Mind: the Go-to Supplement Brand for Effective Products

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 22, 2021 | Sponsored Post

In the world of supplementation, there are a lot of unknowns about what is ideal for health and performance. Determining what works best and is ideal for our bodies can be a guessing game when there are thousands of brands out there. Despite there being thousands of brands, many are clearly not motivated to put out high quality products, and almost none of them are motivated to put out high quality information alongside it to support their products efficacy.

Vegas_Mag_Gorilla_Mind.jpeg

Gorilla Mind is a company that was founded by Derek (More Plates More Dates on social media) in January 2017. It mainly focuses on creating supplements meant to help with exercise performance, but they are branching out into health supplements as well. With thousands of different products being developed by so many different companies it is difficult to be certain on where to purchase.

One of the reasons why Gorilla Mind is growing so quickly is that they are known for their transparency and research that goes into their formulas.

It shouldn’t be this way, but it’s actually hard to trust most companies nowadays. Most companies have huge marketing hype, but at the end of the day care more about their margins than putting out a high-quality product.

Gorilla Mind is the total opposite, and operates on much slimmer margins to get the most potent formulas possible out to their customers. They clearly pride themselves in carrying efficacious products, and won’t sacrifice their product quality to make a bigger margin on each sale.

A company that understands the needs of its market is one that you can fully rely on. Gorilla Mind is expanding day by day to help bring its products to a lager audience.

