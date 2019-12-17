    

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

May 11, 2021

20 of the Best Coffee Shops Across America
May 11, 2021

Good Eats at TAO and Sips at Commonwealth Kick-Start The Perfect Vegas Weekend
May 7, 2021

5 Best Coffee Shops in Las Vegas

April 21, 2021

NFTs Enter Luxury Real Estate Market With Deed to Paul Rudolph-Designed Home
April 14, 2021

7 Interior Design Podcasts to Inspire Creativity in Your Home
April 14, 2021

The New Ravenna X Gracie Collab Makes A Splash

Good Eats at TAO and Sips at Commonwealth Kick-Start The Perfect Vegas Weekend

Allison Mitchell | May 11, 2021 | Food & Drink

Oh, the places you’ll go in luxurious Las Vegas! Here’s what to experience now.

PHOTO: BY @SURELYHERE

PHOTO: BY @SURELYHERE

Bring the fine dining experience of TAO Asian Bistro’s beloved fare home with its new sushi delivery box. The curated offering includes a chef’s selection of two signature sushi rolls; nine pieces of nigiri or sashimi; two pieces of spicy tuna on crispy rice; two pieces of spicy yellowtail on crispy rice; TAO-branded egg tamago; edamame; plus soy sauce, spicy mayo, kabayaki sauce, ginger and wasabi. Customize your meal with a la carte options as you schedule your at-home sushi night for pickup or delivery. They’ll even include instructions on how best to savor the one-of-a-kind dining experience. Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort, Salvador taogroup.com

PHOTO: COURTESY OF CORNER BAR MANAGEMENT

PHOTO: COURTESY OF CORNER BAR MANAGEMENT

Kick the weekend off in spirited style at Commonwealth on East Fremont. Held every Friday and Saturday night, its new Commonwealth Cocktail Club is transforming the beloved watering hole into a chic piano bar with live singers. At 10PM, the party kicks into high gear when local DJs like KidConrad and VTECH start to spin live tunes. As for the cocktails, new menu additions include the shareable Basil Bae Punch Bowl (three to five servings of rum, fresh lemon juice, pineapple juice and South Seas syrup), the cucumber vodka-tinged Cutie Collins, the rum-filled Pleasure Fist and a brandy and mezcal sipper called Willy Wonka’s Hangover. Bottoms up! commonwealthlv.com

Tags: commonwealth tao asian bistro
Categories: Food & Drink

